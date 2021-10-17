The devastating ways that depression and anxiety affect the body – International

It is not surprising that the news of a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or any other limiting or life-threatening physical illness, causing anxiety or depression. But the reverse can also be true: a anxiety Or the depression Excessive use can encourage the development of serious physical illness and even impede the ability to resist or recover from it.

The potential consequences are particularly timely, as the continuous stress and the disturbances of pandemic continue to affect the mental health.

The human organism does not recognize the artificial separation of mental and physical illnesses made by doctors. In fact, the mind and body form a two-way street. What happens inside a person’s head can have detrimental effects on the entire body, as well as the other way around. An untreated mental illness can significantly increase the risk of becoming physically ill, and physical disturbances can result in behaviors that worsen mental conditions.

In studies that followed patients with breast cancerFor example, Dr. David Spiegel and his colleagues at Stanford University School of Medicine showed decades ago that women whose depression got better lived longer than those whose depression got worse. His research and other studies clearly showed that “the brain is intimately connected to the body and the body to the brain,” Spiegel said in an interview. “The body tends to react to mental stress as if it were physical stress.”

Despite this evidence, he and other experts say, chronic emotional distress is often ignored by doctors. Typically, a doctor prescribes treatment for physical illnesses such as heart disease or diabetes, without questioning why some patients get worse instead of better.

Many people are reluctant to seek treatments for emotional illnesses. some people with anxiety or depression they may fear being stigmatized, even though they recognize that they have a serious psychological problem. Many try to treat their emotional distress by adopting behaviors such as drinking heavily or using drugs, which only make a pre-existing illness worse.

And sometimes, family members and friends inadvertently reinforce someone’s denial of mental distress by saying things like “that’s the way he is” and doing nothing to encourage them to seek professional help.

How common are anxiety and depression?

You anxiety disorders affect approximately 20% of American adults. This means that millions are beset by a plethora of “fight or flight” responses that prepare the body for action. When you are stressed, the brain responds by triggering the release of cortisol, nature’s alarm system. It evolved to help animals facing physical threats by increasing their breathing, raising their heart rate, and redirecting blood flow from the abdominal organs to muscles that help them face or escape danger.

These protective actions originate from the neurotransmitters epinephrine and norepinephrine, which stimulate the sympathetic nervous system and put the body on high alert. But when they’re requested too often and indiscriminately, chronic overstimulation can result in all kinds of physical ailments, including indigestion, cramps, diarrhea or constipation, and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

THE depressionAlthough less common than chronic anxiety, it can have even more devastating effects on physical health. While it is normal to feel depressed from time to time, more than 6 percent of adults have persistent feelings of depression that make personal relationships difficult, interfere with work and play, and impair their ability to meet the challenges of daily life. Persistent depression can also exacerbate a person’s perception of pain and increase their chances of developing chronic pain.

“Depression diminishes a person’s ability to rationally analyze and respond to stress,” said Spiegel. “They end up in a vicious circle with limited ability to get out of a negative mental state.”

To make matters worse, excessive anxiety and depression often coexist, leaving people vulnerable to a host of physical illnesses and the inability to adopt and persist with needed therapy.

Treatment can combat the emotional impact

Although persistent anxiety and depression are highly treatable with medications, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and psychotherapy, without treatment these conditions tend to get worse. According to Dr. John Frownfelter, treatment for any condition works best when doctors understand “the pressures patients face that affect their behavior and result in clinical harm.”

Frownfelter is an internist and medical director for a startup called Jvion. The organization uses artificial intelligence to identify not only medical, but also psychological, social and behavioral factors that can impact the effectiveness of treatment on patients’ health. Its aim is to promote more holistic approaches that treat the patient whole, body and mind combined.

The analyzes used by Jvion, a Hindi word meaning “to give life” can alert a doctor when underlying depression is undermining the effectiveness of treatments prescribed for another condition. For example, patients being treated for diabetes who are feeling desperate may not get better because they take their prescribed medication only sporadically and don’t follow a proper diet, Frownfelter said.

“We always talk about the depression as a complication of chronic illnesses,” wrote Frownfelter in July’s Medpage Today. “But we don’t talk enough about how depression can lead to chronic illness. Patients with depression may not be motivated to exercise regularly or cook healthy meals. Many also have trouble getting enough sleep.” /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.