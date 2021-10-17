The Enemy – Suicide Squad: secrets and easter eggs from the game trailer

This Saturday (16), a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shown on DC FanDome 2021, revealing more news of the next game from rocksteady, studio that marked the industry with the series Batman: Arkham.

In the game’s official announcement last year, we’ve already discovered several important news and information, including the formation of the Task Force X — Harlequin, Gunslinger, King Shark and Captain Boomerang — and his mission to infiltrate a destroyed Metropolis to (as the game’s name implies) kill the Justice League.

And now, the new trailer gives us even more information, clues and curious directions where the story can go.

Check below the secrets, easter eggs and news of the Suicide Squad game, which arrives in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

prisoners Following the classic Suicide Squad premise, our squad is made up of extremely dangerous and lethal super criminals, who in this case have the Arkham Asylum as their home. And the diabolic quartet is personally recruited by…

Amanda Waller Amanda Waller it is the mind behind Task Force X, and it is she who calls on Harlequin, Gunslinger, King Shark and Captain Boomerang to fulfill their newest mission. … Maybe “call” is a little simple to define, since to participate you need to have a bomb installed in your head, but it is a recruitment in one way or another.

Items from Batman and his villains At one point, it’s possible to see the four of them fiddling with what appears to be a collection of Batman items, in addition to their villains. Harlequin is seen playing with one of Batman’s grappling hooks, while King Shark wears what appears to be a Riddler’s (well-worn) hat. …looks good on it, in my opinion.

chip A curious figure featured in the trailer is none other than chip, another DC super-villain generally associated with the Teen Titans. Chip, also known as Gizmo, has a genius intellect and an ability to turn even the most common and everyday items into lethal weapons. His role in the game and how he will be involved with Task Force X remains to be seen.

Brainiac Monsters As in the original trailer, we got to see more of the monstrosities created by Brainiac, one of Superman’s most iconic and traditional villains who seems to be the game’s biggest threat. During the trailer, we see several creatures that appear to be under Brainiac’s control and that attack civilians and Squad members.

If you pay attention to the box behind Captain Boomerang in the image above, you will see the logo and branding of the ARGUS, which in the comics a government agency associated with the various superhuman organizations. In the comics, ARGUS has long been headed by Amanda Waller herself, and considering she wears a jacket with her logo in the trailer, it should be the same case in the new game. By the way, it is also possible to see in the background statues of the Justice League itself, which in the Arkham universe seems to have as central figures Superman, the missing Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash and Green Lantern. And since we’re talking about these people…

Green Lantern The Green Lantern appears in snippets of the trailer, intimidating or attacking Task Force X in a variety of ways, including a mega machine gun formed with its special ring. It is worth noting that Rocksteady preferred to use John Stewart like the Lantern of this league, instead of other characters like Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner or same Guy Gardner.

Flash Flash is also a striking figure at various times in the trailer, and seems to have been one of the most affected by Brainiac’s apparent corruption, constantly antagonizing the squad.

Wonder Woman THE Wonder Woman it also appears at various points in the trailer, but very quickly, to the point where it’s even hard to get a feel for what it looks like unless you pause at the right moments. Interestingly, unlike his League mates, his role seems to be much more ambiguous in the game…

Super man The trailer also again shows Superman in action, and it seems the Man of Steel is one of the most affected by whatever Brainiac has done to Metropolis. With its enormous power, this must be a huge problem for Waller and the villain squad.

…Batmobile? At one point, a curious vehicle that has what appears to be a Bat-Signal on its bumper crosses the streets of…somewhere…which brings more questions than answers. Judging by the end of Arkham Knight, Bruce Wayne’s Batman is no longer a factor in this universe. But does this vehicle have any association with it? It’s quite possible that, in addition to the items seen at the beginning of the trailer, Task Force X has a vehicle stolen from the Batman’s collection.

lexcorp As the game is set in Metropolis, it is only fair that the Lexcorp corporation has a significant role in the narrative, as this scientist with a terrible end can attest. Still, it’s unclear what company owner Lex Luthor’s role in the story will be — and his presence would be curious, as his hatred and antagonism toward Superman can bring up curious possibilities with the hero in his current state.

Poison ivy? At one point in the trailer, the quartet is attacked by what appear to be giant plants, which is typically associated with the villain. poison ivy, whose relationship with Harlequina has been alluded to in previous games. … But anyone who played Arkham Knight knows that Pamela Isley’s return would be a bit surprising, considering how her journey ended in that game.

Wonder Woman v. Super man At the end of the trailer, you can quickly see some snippets of a cataclysmic battle involving Wonder Woman and Superman, who fly, jump, beat each other and annihilate everything around them. As we saw Diana kill one of Brainiac’s creatures at one point in the trailer, it’s quite possible that the heroin wasn’t consumed by the villain, and it’s one of the few with a chance of winning one-on-one with Superman.