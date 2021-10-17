“The Fall”: Gloria Groove has the best solo debut of her career on Spotify

It’s GG! Gloria Groove snatched the hearts of respectable audiences with her new single. Is that “The fall”, released this Thursday (14), has established itself as the singer’s biggest solo debut on Spotify Brazil. The song debuted at #44, entering the Top 50 Brazil, with 369 thousand streams. On social networks, the singer celebrated the feat and thanking the fans.

READ MORE:

“Extra! Extra! Best debut of my life” she wrote on Twitter. In just one hour, the track is a million plays. The clip already totaled more than 1.2 million views in just 24 hours. It is GG getting a taste of the success of its new era that is about to arrive.

EXTRA! EXTRA! best premiere of my life aaaaaaaa #The fall — (@gloriagroove) October 16, 2021

The single, which addresses the culture of cancellation, comes wrapped in a somewhat dark circus aesthetic, with the cover signed by photographer Rodolfo Magalhães. The work succeeds the success of “Little doll” and should compose the tracklist of Groove’s new album, called “lady east“, still without a defined release date. The song was written by the artist herself in partnership with Ruxell and Pablo Bishop and transitions between pop and rock.

And when it comes to national pop, Brazil is very well represented. In addition to GG, Anitta showed all its strength in the stream with the release of “Faking Love”, his new collaboration with the American singer Saweetie. With over 1.1 million streams, the track debuted at #95 on Spotify Global and, here in Brazil, the track got 640,000 plays, ranking #12.

O Coldplay also impacted the market with the new album, the “Music of the Spheres”, which has partnerships with the BTS and Selena Gomez. After having won the first position of the Hot 100 from Billboard, the band put “Let Somebody Go”, collaboration with Selena Gomez, in a great position in the charts. Even without being a single, the track secured 21st place on Spotify Global, with 2.8 million streams, as well as #12 in the United States, with 701 thousand plays.