‘The Farm 13’: Tati criticizes Rico for calling pawns ‘sub-celebrities’ | Television

Tati Quebra Barraco calls Rico Melquiades a ‘faggot’ and is criticized on the webPlay/Playplus

Published 10/17/2021 11:09 AM

Rio – In “A Fazenda 13”, Tati Quebra Barraco made it clear that he didn’t like a statement made by Rico Melquiades, with whom he already had several conflicts in the house. This Saturday night (16), the funkeira was talking to Solange Gomes when she recalled the moment when the native of Alagoas called the peões “sub-celebrities” during the recording of “Hora do Faro”, last Friday.

“‘Oh, for me, Ivete and Anitta are famous. Cool, if the person isn’t belittling me. I arrived here with my own legs, I mirrored myself,” declared the artist. Solange nodded and Tati continued her outburst: “But, you know, listening to that… Then, imagine, you want us to join the fight. Then put the name of Ivete, which has nothing to do with it. Put the name of Anitta that it has nothing to do”.

Then, the funkeira admitted to being afraid of being sued for some speech involving the singers. “Because I’ll tell you something, any word we say wrong, to him [Rico], don’t take anything. Take it for you and me. (…) We say a wrong word with their name, how are we going to pay for these women to process?”, he asked.

The moment Tati referred to was when MC Gui stated that Rico likes to fight him because the funkeiro is famous. The former participant of MTV’s “On Vacation with the Ex” immediately countered: “There is no one famous here, famous is Anitta and Ivete Sangalo. Here is a bunch of sub-celebrities who think of themselves as artists, there is a singer, of course, but famous is Anitta and Ivete Sangalo and here nobody is”.