The Farm 13: Victor Pecoraro shocks live hosts with commentary on Rico, and is accused of homophobia; watch

Fourth worker to leave “A Fazenda 13”, Victor Pecoraro participated, this Friday (15), in the “Live do Eliminado”, led by Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa. During the conversation, the actor – who had disagreements with Rico Melquiades in the confinement – said that the influencer would have been protected from accusations of machismo because he was gay.

In the conversation, the ex-pawn criticized Rico’s behavior in the house towards women. “I’ll tell you something: if I were a man in his place, I would undoubtedly be seen as a sexist. Now because he’s gay, he’s just seen as a guy…”, he said, when he was interrupted by Lucas. “But isn’t gay a man?”, challenged the presenter.

Showing not knowing the difference between gender and sexual orientation, Victor continued: “Yes, but the weight of him being gay is different from that of a man. They always ran their hands over his head for everything he did, and other people in the house, I won’t mention the name, are being seen as sexist by comments”.

“Do you think this difference is due to the orientation, is that it?”, wanted to know Selfie. “I think there is a difference. For me, the attitudes he had towards women may also have gone to a heavy side”, argued Pecoraro. As he spoke, Lidi couldn’t hide her annoyance and made a startled face for the camera. Watch the excerpt:

On Twitter, Victor’s lines didn’t catch on well. The boy was even accused of homophobia by netizens. “Victor saying that if Rico were a man, the judgment of his actions would be different. It was corrected by Lucas Selfie, but continued talking as if Rico wasn’t a man because he was gay. It’s complicated”, wrote a profile. “This Victor collects every controversial line. ‘If Rico were a man’. And it’s not? The same one who got annoyed when he saw two women kissing. This issue is full of toxic people”, complained another.

See more reactions:

Victor saying that if the rich man were a man the judgment of his actions would be different, was corrected by Lucas selfie, but continued talking as if the rich man was not a man because he was gay. it’s complicated… pic.twitter.com/opa3yxVzMU — 😶‍🌫️ (@lerdissima) October 16, 2021

Victor in #LiveDoDeleted thinking they have property to talk about machismo and claiming that they wipe Rico out for being gay… Look Britto… — Durval Júnior (@durvissjr) October 16, 2021

victor thinks that if he were a man talking the way rich talks to women it would have a different weight Lucas asked “huh, isn’t the rich man a man?”#A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/y7C9ynSEuu — Pi Comments (@PiComments_) October 16, 2021

This Victor collects every controversial line. “If Rico were a man” And isn’t it? The same one who got annoyed when he saw two women kissing. This issue is full of toxic people. #LivedoEliminated#The farm — Nathan Silva (@Natan_SP7) October 16, 2021