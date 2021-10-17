The Farm 2021: Dayane and Aline walk away and have DR: “You look like a child”

Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro had a slight disagreement this Saturday (16) at A Fazenda 2021. The two had walked a little farther apart and took the opportunity to settle the differences and put everything on the right track. The reason for this little disentanglement was the fact that Aline wanted to hug Day whenever she came back from the party, even if the model was already asleep. “Have you ever stopped to think that, with that thing there, you arrive, want to talk, then you wake up, you play, you play, you look like a child. I don’t think you are aware of the effect of that thing”, pointed out the top for crush.

Aline didn’t want to prolong the tone of the conversation, which didn’t seem to please her one bit. She just said the following: “I won’t say anything”. After a few moments, Dayane and Aline returned to talk about the subject in order to find an end to this boring atmosphere. This time, Dayane explained herself better: “When we go to sleep together, I like to sleep with one another. After you arrive, I don’t like to sleep in my arms”, she clarified. “Only when you go to sleep”, understood Aline.

The ex-panicat went further. “It’s because we are sleeping at a very different time”, he pointed out. Day agreed and even Rico Melquiades got into the matter. “When you arrive, don’t hug me if I’m sleeping,” he joked. Dayane stressed: “I don’t sleep hugged, I rarely sleep like this”, she highlighted. Rico took the opportunity to make fun one more time. “When you get home from your nights out, and I’m sleeping, be quiet,” he zoomed.

Erasmo Viana still hasn’t swallowed the fact that Bil Araújo has not immunized Victor Pecoraro in A Fazenda 2021. This Saturday (16), the fitness model was talking to Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro and took the opportunity to expose all his dissatisfaction with the ex-BBB. “If I said it, I’m not going to act like Bil”, needled Viana, referring to “not going back with the word”.

Immediately, Rico and Aline are amused by Erasmus’ comment. “It’s going to become a meme: ‘I’m not going to be Bil’”, bet the ex-panicat. “If you don’t want to promise, if you weren’t sure, it’s better not to talk. Decide immediately and do what your heart tells you, follow your strategy, but if you say something…”. Victor, for example, made it clear that he didn’t like Bil’s attitude. In turn, the ex-BBB attacked the ex-pawn and spared no criticism.

