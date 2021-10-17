The Federal Council of Medicine and Public Health in Brazil – 10/17/2021

Public Note # 38 – THE Commission for the Defense of Human Rights Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns publicly expresses his astonishment and total indignation regarding the conduct of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and its president, Dr. Mauro Ribeiro, verified during the pandemic.

On the pretext of defending medical autonomy, an ethical requirement of the profession, which is not consistent with the violation of the dictates of the conscience of health professionals, the aforementioned Council, a federal agency created precisely to supervise the conduct and practices of the sector, approved the CFM opinion 4/2020 and keeps it in force today, considering the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in different situations.

According to CFM opinion 4/2020, the use of these drugs, already known to be ineffective, is considered today in relation to (i) patients with mild symptoms, (ii) patients with significant symptoms, but without the need for intensive care and even ( iii) to critically ill patients, receiving intensive care, including mechanical ventilation and with established lung injury, since it is difficult to imagine that these drugs could have a clinically important effect (conclusions of the opinion itself!).

Political motivation and the lack of scientific rigor appear clearly in a virtual meeting on May 7, 2020, before the Regional Council of Medicine of Goiás, when the president of the CFM recognizes that the drugs released do not have any scientific evidence to prove their effectiveness and that the release was “completely outside the Council’s rules”. Claims, at the same event online, how to explain the absurdity, that the medical class was deeply affected by the popularization of medicine at the time of President Dilma Rousseff, and the current President of the Republic meets all the demands of the Council!

It should be said that the ill-fated opinion makes no reference to the sanitary recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations in the area, such as social distancing, quarantine, use of masks, mass tests and vaccination, among other preventive measures . However, the opinion recognizes the experimental nature of the recommendation and recalls that the American Society for Infectious Diseases only supports treatment with these drugs in patients hospitalized under clinical research protocols.

The question that does not remain silent is: if this is the case, why release ineffective drugs, if not to thicken the arguments of the denial president of the republic, as already explicitly recognized? It should also be said that these are not merely innocuous drugs, on the contrary, they are drugs that can have deleterious effects on an already debilitated health condition.

It should be noted that article 99 of the Code of Medical Ethics prohibits the physician’s participation in any experience involving human beings that have military, political, ethnic, eugenic or other purposes that violate human dignity. Despite all this, like Pilate, the president of the CFM says and repeats over and over again: we do not recommend anything. We only allow the use of drugs.

It is not medical autonomy that is wanted, but the encouragement of medical error, for reasons of internal policy of the CFM and its president. Intending to make it clear that professionals who follow the mistaken recommendation and “outside the CFM rules” will not be penalized, the Council also expresses itself in the sense that a doctor who behaves within the conditions “recommended” by Opinion No. 4 does not commit an ethical violation . This is actually an exclusion of liability clause outside of the law and the Code of Medical Ethics!

A few days ago, the Federal Public Defender’s Office distributed a public civil action to the Federal Court in São Paulo, asking for CFM to be held responsible for all these conducts and for the immediate suspension of CFM Opinion 4/2020 and its validity.

By so deciding, justice will be done to hundreds of thousands of Brazilians killed by Covid-19, including hundreds of doctors and health professionals on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic, and also to all professionals who are still struggling to fight the health epidemic and the epidemic of misinformation that subtly seeks to undermine mass vaccination by inducing herd immunity. Brazilian doctors who honor, day after day, the Hippocratic Oath, at the risk of their lives and the health of their families, do not deserve the CFM that pronounces itself with this irresponsibility. With the word, the Federal Court in São Paulo.