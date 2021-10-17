The Flash appears doubled and recruits Batman in DC Fandome preview

The Flash, Scarlet Sprinter’s first solo adventure A.D lived by Ezra Miller, won one unpublished preview during the DC Fandome. This is the first taste of the adventure that promises to take the hero to the multiverse, crossing paths with versions of Batman lived by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, in addition to reuniting him with Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

the brief teaser shows two versions of the hero and Supergirl recruiting who appears to be Keaton’s Batman, who questions why the sprinter’s will to save that universe, when he can navigate through several. The video also appears to suggest the death of Affleck’s Batman. The images also show the hero’s new outfit, illuminated by the energy of his speed, and signal the arc in which Barry Allen travels through time to save his mother’s life.

The video was unveiled during the studio’s DC Fandome advertising event Warner Bros., which also includes previews of the batman, the series of Peacemaker, and unpublished promotional materials from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Gods Fury.

Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition point, an iconic comic arc in which the Valocista messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and prevent his mother’s murder. It is possible that the film shows an older, bitter and violent Batman.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will be Nora Allen, Flash’s mother, and Ron Livingston (Evil Invocation) will be Henry Allen, father of the hero. Ben Affleck, who lived the Dark Knight in batman v superman and in the two versions of Justice League, it also has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keaton, who was Bruce Wayne in batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

The Flash is scheduled to debut on November 4, 2022.

THE full coverage of DC FanDome you check the Omelet. In addition to the news and developments of the event's news on the website and social networks, you can also follow it with us on Youtube. The DC event has already revealed a scene from black adam, a new teaser of Peacemakerand images of backstage of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

