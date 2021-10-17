‘The Flash’: Fans are FREAKING OUT over the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman; Check out the reactions!

The first official teaser of ‘The Flash‘ finally was released, and in addition to presenting the new hero look and two versions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the preview shows the first glimpse of Michael Keaton’s Batman return and his classic Batmobile.

please note that Keaton will reprise the role nearly 30 after his last appearance on the big screen dressed as the Batman, in ‘Batman – The Return‘, directed by Tim Burton in 1992.

And despite the character appearing from behind for just a few seconds, that was enough reason to drive fans crazy on social media.

Check out the reactions:

The Batcavern, Michael Keaton’s Batmobile, Michael Keaton’s Batman Glimpse, Supergirl, TWO FLASHES and FUCKING FLASH UNIFORM!!!!! My friend, this movie will be WONDERFUL!!! What a teaser ⚡️ #DCFanDome #TheFlash — ladies (@diegocostadd) October 16, 2021

Flash’s teaser was so FUCKED The new costume, Barry going back in time to the home he grew up, putting his hand on his mother’s shoulder, Michael Keaton’s Batman

I shivered here

Now I’m into the hype for the flash movie#TheFlash #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/JPlc4eJitS — Viní∆Horseman (@HerbertVincius4) October 16, 2021

Enjoy watching:



THE OUTBREAK HAS CAME! Released teaser, now, of the movie ‘The Flash! Ezra Miller handing everything over and back from Michael Keaton as “Batman”!! Excited? Premiere forecast for November 2022 #TheFlash — gizasphinx (@_gizasphinx_) October 16, 2021

2 FLASHS, SUPERGIRL, MICHAEL KEATON’S BATMAN, BEN AFFLECK’S BATMAN THIS MOVIE IS GOING TO BE AWESOME #TheFlash #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/jN6EYmSJWb — erickin #DcFandome (@inzoreldanvers) October 16, 2021

Michael Keaton’s Supergirl and Batman appearing in the trailer for the movie for #TheFlash — Eduardo Rodrigues (@eduardorcrj) October 16, 2021

2 Flash, Supergirl, Batman.. This movie will be awesome #TheFlash #DCFanDome — Suzana Dorico (@suzanadorico) October 16, 2021

THE FLASH COSTUME. SUPERGIRL BATMAN AAAAAAA already want movie from #TheFlash #DCFanDome — Jo Oliveira (@JoBread) October 16, 2021

THE OUTBREAK HAS CAME! Released teaser, now, of the movie ‘The Flash! Ezra Miller handing everything over and back from Michael Keaton as “Batman”!! Excited? Premiere forecast for November 2022 #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/xyUmm5riF6 — Miro Malacrida (@instacinefilos) October 16, 2021

When the most exciting movie of the #TheFlash is a 32-year-old Batman… pic.twitter.com/lH4wXeGyNT — Alexandre Almeida (@acmalmeida2) October 16, 2021

MY GOD THE FLASH MOVIE WILL BE PERFECT FOR THE LOVE OF GOD DC THE CLOTHING THE BOOTS THE BATMAN I’M GOING TO DIE #DCFanDome #dccomics — duda (@eueduardaoliv) October 16, 2021

This movie is going to be too crazy, it’s like The Batman, just for a small teaser, the hype is skyrocketing!!!! #DCFanDome #TheFlash — αdriαη R. | ️ (@OHADRINHA) October 16, 2021

#DCFanDome PQP FLASH MOVIE AAAAAAAA LOOKS AT THIS FUCKING UNIFORM Q PERFECT THING, THE YELLOW RAYS, THE RING, THE SUPERGIRL, MICHAEL KEATON MDS’ BATMAN I’M AAAAAAQ #TheFlash PQP PQP PQP —! ᶻᶻᶻ || #calamity (@abm_marcos) October 16, 2021

THE BATMAN IN THE FLASH MOVIE MY GODSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS #DCFanDome — Analua Minajᶜʳᶠ (@AnaluaMinaj) October 16, 2021

Expected to November 4, 2022, the adaptation will show Barry Allen/Flash (Ezra Miller) traveling back in time to prevent her mother’s murder. However, when he returns to the present, his mother is still alive…. but the world is a nightmare. The Justice League never existed and Barry must do everything to correct all his faults.

