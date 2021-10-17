‘The Flash’: Fans are FREAKING OUT over the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman; Check out the reactions!

by

The first official teaser of ‘The Flash‘ finally was released, and in addition to presenting the new hero look and two versions of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the preview shows the first glimpse of Michael Keaton’s Batman return and his classic Batmobile.

please note that Keaton will reprise the role nearly 30 after his last appearance on the big screen dressed as the Batman, in ‘Batman – The Return‘, directed by Tim Burton in 1992.

And despite the character appearing from behind for just a few seconds, that was enough reason to drive fans crazy on social media.

Check out the reactions:

Enjoy watching:

Expected to November 4, 2022, the adaptation will show Barry Allen/Flash (Ezra Miller) traveling back in time to prevent her mother’s murder. However, when he returns to the present, his mother is still alive…. but the world is a nightmare. The Justice League never existed and Barry must do everything to correct all his faults.

Remembering that the official page of DC Comics released the list of all confirmed artists for the DC FanDome:

imagine all the Super Heroes and Super Villains you love finally gathered in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future.

The first DC FanDome started in August of last year as a big 24-hour event. At the last minute, he split into two separate days and allowed some of his schedule to be more spread out, while the content also had the opportunity to be created for the later event behind the scenes.

Be sure to watch: