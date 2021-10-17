The Flash unveils new look for the series on DC Fandome; Look

Grant Gustin appeared in the DC Fandome to reveal novelties in the look of The Flash for season eight. The actor focused on the sprinter’s new boots, which can be seen in the art below:

Starred by Grant Gustin, The Flash was the first spin-off of arrow, released in 2014, and marked the beginning of the expansion of a television universe that includes legends of tomorrow, batwoman, supergirl, black ray, and more. Although the last two mentioned are in their last year, the series was renewed in February of this year.

The series follows the story of Barry Allen, a young man who wakes up from a coma and discovers he has acquired super speed powers, becoming the Flash and fighting crime in Central City. The Flash is shown in Brazil by Warner Channel. On the crossover of the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Grant Gustin’s character found the Flash of Ezra Miller, opening up possibilities for encounters between TV and movie characters.

At just ended season seven, Barry Allen faced the version of CW to the classic Master of Mirrors villain named Monarch of Mirrors while searching for his missing wife, Iris West-Allen. There is still no confirmed release date for the eighth season of the series in Brazil.

At just ended season seven, Barry Allen faced the version of CW to the classic Master of Mirrors villain named Monarch of Mirrors while searching for his missing wife, Iris West-Allen. There is still no confirmed release date for the eighth season of the series in Brazil.

The DC event has already revealed a scene from black adam and behind-the-scenes images of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

