The Islamic State’s children in detention camp in Syria: ‘A disaster we can’t deal with’

The camp is home to around 60,000 people, including 2,500 families of foreign fighters from the Islamic State

Al-Hol’s camp is chaotic, desperate and dangerous.

It is home to the wives and children of foreign fighters from the extremist group, the self-styled Islamic State — a city of tents, huddled families, surrounded by armed guards, watchtowers and barbed wire fences.

The sprawling desert camp is a four-hour drive from al-Malikyah, passing through the town of Qamishli, near the Turkish border in northeastern Syria.

Inside, the women dress in black and wear niqab — a veil that covers the face with an opening for the eyes, worn by some Muslim women. Some are indifferent, while others are openly hostile.