The Islamic State’s children in detention camp in Syria: ‘A disaster we can’t deal with’

Credit, Jewan Abdi Photo caption, The camp is home to around 60,000 people, including 2,500 families of foreign fighters from the Islamic State

Al-Hol’s camp is chaotic, desperate and dangerous.

It is home to the wives and children of foreign fighters from the extremist group, the self-styled Islamic State — a city of tents, huddled families, surrounded by armed guards, watchtowers and barbed wire fences.

The sprawling desert camp is a four-hour drive from al-Malikyah, passing through the town of Qamishli, near the Turkish border in northeastern Syria.

Inside, the women dress in black and wear niqab — a veil that covers the face with an opening for the eyes, worn by some Muslim women. Some are indifferent, while others are openly hostile.

In a corner, near the small grocery store for vegetables and greens, sheltering from the blazing sun, is a group of women willing to talk. They are originally from Eastern Europe.

The BBC report asks them how they got here, but they reveal little, blaming their husbands for the decision to travel thousands of miles to join the Islamic State and live under a regime that has tortured, murdered and enslaved thousands of people. Her only crime, they insist, was falling in love with the wrong man.

It is a familiar plot among the wives of militants in the extremist group, who seek to dissociate themselves from a regime that was clear about its brutality and goals. Their husbands are dead, imprisoned or missing—and they are now stranded in town with their children.

About 60,000 people are held at the site, including 2,500 families of ISIS foreign fighters. Many have lived in the camp since the defeat of the jihadist group in Baghuz in 2019.

Women speak cautiously, fearful of attracting some kind of attention that could have serious—even fatal—consequences. They are not concerned about the guards, but the other women — the extremists who still enforce IS rules inside the camp. In the early morning hours when the BBC report was on the scene, a woman was found murdered.

daily murders

Violence and radicalization in the camp are a major problem for the Syrian Democratic Forces, led by the Kurds and responsible for running the camp.

Abdulkarim Omar, foreign minister of the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria, admits that, in al-Hol, the Islamic State still dominates. According to him, women extremists are responsible for much of the violence.

“There are daily murders, they are burning tents when people don’t follow the ideology of the Islamic State,” he says.

“And they are transmitting these radical views to their children.”

Credit, Jewan Abdi Photo caption, Children from all over the world were taken to Syria to live under the Islamic State regime

And there are children everywhere — they were taken from Asia, Africa and Europe to Syria by their parents to live under the Islamic State regime.

There is little to occupy yourself during the day at the camp. Some younger children throw stones for the story as we drive through the foreign sector of the camp. The glass in one of the passenger windows breaks, and the guards in the car are barely shaken. This is normal.

Other children are completely passive, staring into space as they sit outside their tents. Most lived through unimaginable horrors, constantly on the run as the Islamic State desperately tried to defend its territories in Iraq and Syria.

Many knew nothing but the war and never went to school.

Some have visible injuries, like a boy with an amputated leg traversing uneven, dusty terrain. All have been exposed to trauma and loss, and most children do not have at least one parent.

Credit, Jewan Abdi Photo caption, ‘There are daily murders, they are burning tents when people don’t follow the ideology of the Islamic State’

To deal with the escalating violence in the camp, there are regular security scans. And that’s not all.

Older boys are also seen as a potential threat. When they reach adolescence, they are transferred to higher security detention centers far from their families.

“When they reach a certain age, they are a danger to themselves and to others, so we have no choice but to build rehabilitation centers for these children,” says Omar.

He claims they maintain contact with mothers through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

‘Every day he gets older’

North of al-Hol is Roj, a smaller camp that also houses ISIS wives and children. Violence there is less frequent. It is where many of the British women of Islamic State fighters live.

The camp is divided by wire fences. The report spoke with a group of women from the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago, which had one of the highest rates of recruitment to the Islamic State in the Western Hemisphere.

One of them has a 10-year-old son. She took her children to live under the Islamic State regime and, after her husband was killed, they remained under the regime to the end. She’s heard about older boys being separated from their family—and now she’s scared that this could happen to her son.

The more he grows, the more she worries. “Every day he gets older, every day that passes. I think maybe one day, they’ll come here and take him away,” he says.

Nearby, her son plays ball with his younger brother and sister. Their father was killed in an air raid. He tells the BBC that he would miss his mother if he were taken away from her.

Credit, Jewan Abdi Photo caption, Older boys are seen as a potential threat and are transferred to safe detention centers

Sanitation is simple, there are outdoor toilets and shower cabins — and drinking water is shared from tanks, something all children complain about.

there is a small souk — or market — in the camp, which sells toys, food, and clothing.

Every month, families receive food packages, and clothing is provided for the children. Some live in mixed family units. Under Islamic State, some women shared their husbands, and these bonds lasted as long as they shared childcare and household chores.

destruction, bombing, war

Many children attend a makeshift school run by the NGO Save the Children.

“We hear a lot of stories, and none of these stories are positive, unfortunately, but our hope is that they can go home and live a normal childhood, be healthy ​​and be safe,” says Sara Rashdan of the Syria response group.

“We saw a lot of changes in behavior. They were drawing images of destruction, bombing and war… But now we see they are drawing more positive images of happiness, flowers, houses.”

However, it is not clear how these children will get out of there or what the future holds for them.

Credit, Jewan Abdi Photo caption, ‘If this continues, we will face a disaster that we are not able to deal with’

Some Western countries see the wives of ISIS foreign fighters as a threat, something many of them deny.

Still, there is a reluctance among them to discuss the victims of ISIS — the thousands of Yazidi women who were enslaved by the group, or the alleged opponents of ISIS, those they considered heretics, who were murdered or killed fighting the group. .

It is common for women to say that they have not seen any violent Islamic State propaganda. Despite living in the “caliphate”, many claim not to have been aware of beheadings, massacres and genocides committed by the group.

This is a common discourse among those who have joined the Islamic State and, for the most part, it is not an argument that will hold up after verification.

They are disconnected from the outside world and few understand how they are seen in their home countries.

Some European countries like Sweden, Germany and Belgium are repatriating some of the children and their mothers.

But with the situation in the camps deteriorating, Kurdish authorities are calling for more countries to take their citizens back.

“It is an international problem, but the international community is not assuming its duties and responsibilities in relation to it,” says Omar.

“If this continues, we will face a disaster that we are not able to handle.”