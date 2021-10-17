The new bitcoin test

“I personally think that bitcoin is worthless.”

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank

Nothing is stronger than an idea whose time has come.

In a week that started with the bitcoin being classified as “worthless” by the president of the largest bank in the world, the phrase of French author and poet Victor Hugo doesn’t leave my mind.

As I write this newsletter, on Friday morning, the main cryptocurrency is traded at just under US$ 60,000, having appreciated almost 10% since its value was questioned by Dimon.

The valuation of recent days comes on the wave of strong indications that the American securities commission, the SEC, would be on the verge of approving the first crypto ETF to be listed in the US.

Digital currency enthusiasts speculate on the repercussions of having a regulated investment vehicle, a ETF in this case, about the appetite of institutional investors.

Large investors are currently prohibited from investing in cryptocurrencies traded on specialized exchanges.

There are indeed strong indications that trading with bitcoin ETFs will start in the next few days, opening the floodgates so that trillions of dollars of institutional investors can have exposure to the digital currency.

Attempts to list a bitcoin fund began in 2013, when the Winklevoss twins were denied their application for an ETF by the SEC.

Years of denials were not enough to dampen the spirits of the proponents, who had their hopes renewed when the current SEC chairman, Gary Gensler, took charge of the autarchy in April of this year.

Gensler has a historical relationship with cryptocurrencies, having even taught classes on the subject while teaching at MIT.

Returning to the strength of the idea, the advance in the acceptance of digital currencies as something natural in economic relations is remarkable.

Just this week, even Vladimir Putin spoke about the Subject, assuming that cryptocurrencies could help Russia to depend less on the dollar in its foreign trade operations.

We are, however, still far from a consensus on the future of bitcoin.

Specialists of remarkable knowledge form part of the team of currency detractors.

In addition to the aforementioned Jamie Dimon, are among the cryptoskeptics big investors such as Warren Buffett and Peter Schiff, the manager bill Gates and economists Nouriel Roubini and Paul Krugman.

In fact, with bitcoin turning 13 years old, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to reduce the valuation of cryptocurrencies to a mere speculative bubble.

Financial bubbles generally follow a five-phase pattern: detachment, boom, euphoria, fulfillment, and depression.

Invariably, blisters do not recover from strong performance movements, perishing in a long depression.

Bitcoin, in turn, has gone through several periods of achievement, always avoiding depression.

At every turn, at every test passed by bitcoin, detractors lose steam in their bubble argument.

Time will tell who is right.

Paul Krugman himself has been wrong in the past to dismiss the impact of the internet on our lives, comparing the world wide web to a fax machine.

I leave you now with the highlights of the week.

Have a good read and a hug,

Caio

PS: If you haven’t entered this market yet, let me show you some interesting data. Here at Empiricus, analyst André Franco’s cryptocurrency indications have already transformed an investment of 5 thousand reais into more than R$ 1.4 million.

Now he is going to Europe to build a portfolio of SmartCoins (a technology that goes far beyond Bitcoin) with the potential to transform the same amount of R$5,000 into more than 2 million.

I have a meeting scheduled with him on October 25th, at 7:00 pm, and I would very much like to invite you to participate. You come? Click here and get an invite for free.