‘The only solution to violence is the legalization of all drugs,’ says former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos

BOGOTA — He never seems to lose his good humor, but when it comes to peace, his expression changes. Five years after signing the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), former president Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) is concerned. In a long interview in his Bogotá office, the former head of state said that understanding was not at risk, but admitted that violence had increased significantly in regions where the guerrilla’s departure left a vacuum now occupied by different criminal groups.

Winner of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, Santos defends an agreement with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last guerrilla in Colombia. To combat drug-trafficking violence, he advocates the legalization of all drugs. Political tensions in Latin America make him uneasy: “Brazil should be the leader, but its president is the least indicated”. For Santos, “authoritarian leaderships like those of Trump and Bolsonaro are in decline”.

How do you assess the peace process?

We must not forget, first, that this was an agreement to end the war with the FARC, the oldest and most powerful guerrilla in Latin America. This agreement was successful, 95% of FARC members who demobilized and surrendered their weapons participate in the process. Dissidents recruited people from the outside. Only 5% are former FARC members. The average recidivism is between 12% and 15%. Most of the ex-guerrillas are integrating themselves into civilian life, they are a political party, it worked very well. But the peace agreement had much more ambitious goals. Transformations were sought in the areas where violence was concentrated, political reforms, the issue of drug trafficking, the agreement has chapters on ethnicity and gender. The first phase has been completed. Of the other aspects, which involved a long-term development plan, some worked and some did not. The agreement met resistance in this government, which voted against the agreement. [no referendo de 2016]. When he realized he couldn’t go against the agreement, he went on to say that they were doing more than our government. It would be great if it were true, but it isn’t. This shows that the agreement is not fragile, as the president said. [Iván Duque] at the United Nations.

Duque’s government shows positive results from the agreement.

This means that now they are excited. It would be good if this enthusiasm led the government to devote more budget and have more active policies. In any case, the agreement has no turning back. The next government will have a flight plan. In the agreement are the solutions to many of the country’s problems, which were aggravated by the pandemic. Inequality, especially in the countryside. We have the largest concentration of land in the world.

The agreement does not include many violent groups that are operating in the country.

Many of these criminal groups, which wanted to fill the void left by the FARC, already existed, but they multiplied. This violence that we are seeing in certain regions, the murders of social leaders, this demonstrates the government’s inability to apply an effective security policy.

Do you see an intention of the Duke government in this, perhaps an attempt to generate criticism of the peace process?

No. I think they just abandoned some policies because they were from the previous government. We have that, combined with government inefficiency. It’s sad, because in these regions today people are hopeless. In the beginning, the eradication of illicit crops was very successful. If you don’t give alternatives to the peasants, they will go back to planting these crops. So the agreement talks about voluntary replacement of illicit crops, which we’ve started to do. The United Nations revised this part of the agreement, and at the beginning less than 1% of the peasants returned to producing drugs. But this government, and the Trump government in the United States as well, has the image that the peasants are terrorists and part of the guerrilla. They let this program die. They did the same with the Armed Forces program of creating platoons in conflict regions to carry out social work. This created a vacuum that was occupied by the violent groups, the drug traffickers. Something was done, but much less than they should.

Is the peace process at risk?

No. The FARC will not return and the process is legally shielded. The other violent groups are not political actors.

What do you do with these violent groups?

With the ELN a peace agreement could be made. With others it is necessary to make a security policy. The problem is, we’ve had defense ministers who don’t know the difference between a colonel and a sergeant.

What is your expectation about the change of government in Colombia and how will it impact the peace process?

I think the change of government will be positive for the peace process, whoever wins. Today everyone is excited and says they will implement the process. I am optimistic. After this test by fire, of having survived a hostile government for four years, the agreement will be strengthened.

Does the level of violence worry you?

Yes of course. But this violence is not the agreement’s fault. Here is missing a security policy. The armed forces and police were politicized. Colombia continues to have a lot of violence and one of the origins of this violence is drug trafficking. In this sense, I have a radical position. I am the person who eradicated the most illicit crops, who fumigated the most, who extradited more drug traffickers, there were more than 1,400. Today I am convinced that the only solution, in the long run, is legalization.

Including cocaine?

Yeah, coke too. I’ve been saying this since I was president, but I know it’s unpopular. They told me I wanted to poison the children. My question was, for the mothers of those who would be arrested for drug trafficking, if they would prefer their children to be arrested or taken to an institution to be rehabilitated. All said not prison. Well, that would be legalization. Regular to take money from mafias. That’s what happened in the US with whiskey. I always tell an anecdote of Churchill, who arrived in the US and ordered a whiskey. When told that it was banned, he replied: “What a strange country, the huge money from the sale of whiskey goes to the mafias. In my country this money goes to tax collection”. I’m in a group called the Global Commission on Drug Policy, where former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso is, and we both defend this legalization policy.

How do you see the region today?

Too bad, from Argentina to Mexico, I see a total lack of leadership. A polarization from all sides. The pandemic revealed structural problems and made them worse, we are the most unequal continent on the planet. There is a lack of leadership that can take advantage of the opportunities that arise, the opportunity to make a new social contract.

Brazil does not lead…

Brazil should be the leader, but its president is the least appointed. Mexico would be an alternative, but I don’t see that leadership there either. There is a lack of leaders who arouse empathy, support in the rest of the region. Perhaps this Trump and Bolsonaro-style authoritarian leadership is in decline, and at the same time, a leadership that generates trust, that speaks truth, is emerging. See examples like New Zealand, Germany, is what people admire in the world today. In Latin America, we can find that kind of leadership with more compassion. We need leaders who understand that if we don’t work for the poorest, we have no future. Also that they are more empathetic with nature.

Do you believe that in the next presidential elections the region will take a turn to the center?

I think that little by little we will turn more to a different center. The entire Scandinavian region, for example, is social democratic. Germany will now be too. This combined with greener policies is what we need.

Thinking about the Brazilian election, how do you see, for example, the possibility that Lula will be president again?

I prefer not to give an opinion, but if I had to choose between Lula and Bolsonaro, I would prefer Lula. As president, I had a very good relationship with Lula, who helped me in the peace process. I am very grateful to him.

Is the Joe Biden government already a disappointment?

The disappointment is for all of Latin America, there was a lot of expectation. We almost don’t exist. This is attributed within the government to internal problems. The weight of Latino conservatives in the state of Florida. But it’s a shame, there is still great expectation. I hope they arrive soon, because maybe it’s too late.

What worries you most?

The situation in Nicaragua, for example, is a disaster. Why does Nicaragua not suffer the same sanctions as Venezuela? I wrote against Daniel Ortega in 1985 and I am persona non grata in the country. None of these regimens can last very long. That’s what I hope.

Mature looks stronger than ever?

Yes, for mistakes like those made by Duke. He was warned.

Do you believe in a solution for Venezuela?

If they offer Maduro a golden bridge, and give Chavismo similar guarantees to those given to Ortega the first time he left the government [após a derrota nas eleições de 1990], there could be a peaceful and negotiated transition. That would be the only way to have an outcome that is not a disaster from a human point of view. I’m not very optimistic about the negotiations in Mexico, but the mere fact that they’re sitting there negotiating is a good sign. But Venezuela’s solution goes through Russia, China, Cuba, and everyone should be interested in building this golden bridge. Chavismo itself, at least with the Chavistas I speak, would also be interested. They know they can last, but the social and economic situation is very complicated.