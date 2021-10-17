“The population will be harmed by the stinging of the MP’s guarantees”

× Photo: Disclosure/National Council of the Public Ministry

In an article for the Estadão, Hugo Nigro Mazzilli, professor emeritus at the Superior School of the Public Ministry of São Paulo, defended the rejection of Revenge PEC, which increases the political apparatus of the CNMP and threatens the MP’s autonomy.

For Mazzilli, the proposal goes beyond “very much the purposes of CNMP” and usurps the constitutional functions of the Public Ministry.

“It usurps even those of the Judiciary, who are exclusively responsible for reviewing the complaints and appeals offered by the MP, or granting enforceability or not to the agreements signed by the institution, or controlling the legality of the acts and procedures practiced by it.”

The approval of the PEC, continues Mazzilli, “would be the first step”: “The next step will be frame the Judiciary Power, allowing the CNJ may deconstruct judicial acts (…).

“The people who follow everything will know how to be recognized by Deputies and Senators who have the high vision of the State to refuse this PEC 5/2021, as it has done recently, by taking a stand against the infamous PEC 37/2011, which it also intended to empty the powers of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in criminal investigation.

In short, the population will be the ones who will be the real harmed by the stinging of the MP’s guarantees.”