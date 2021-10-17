The Rock appears imposing as Adão Negro in a clip at DC FanDome 2021 · TV News

One of Warner’s most anticipated titles for 2022, the Black Adam movie had its first scene revealed this Saturday (16) during the DC FanDome 2021. his first appearance in the film.

The video shows members of an expedition discovering what would be an ancient altar built to imprison Black Adam. Upon entering the place, they end up leading the protagonist and a conflict breaks out. As a defense, The Rock disintegrates one of the invaders with just one touch.

The new edition of DC FanDome also revealed the first glimpse of the other heroes that will also be introduced in Black Adam: Mr. Doom (Pierce Brosnan), Hawk (Aldis Hodghe), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) . The quartet forms the group known as the Justice Society.

One of the highlights of the new feature, Brosnan also presented his first image as Mr. Fate/Kent Nelson. In the image, he uses his powers on Quintessa Swindell.

The recordings of Adão Negro were closed in the first half of this year after the release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously scheduled for December 22, 2021, the feature is now scheduled to be released in 2022.

Check out the first scene from The Rock in Adão Negro:

Ladies & Gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. he is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpicturecopic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

See also a glimpse of the Justice Society’s heroes: