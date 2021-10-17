The sky is not the limit | Glowing dunes on Mars, sharp asteroid photos and+

Exploration of the Solar System made great strides with the arrival of the BepiColombo spacecraft on Mercury and the confirmation of the existence of water vapor on Europa, Jupiter’s frozen moon. Not only that, but the best photos of a group of 42 large asteroids from the main belt between Mars and Jupiter were recorded.

On the other hand, some mysteries remain, such as the origin of a high-energy neutrino detected in 2019, which did not come from where scientists thought. Check out these and other stories in the summary of the week’s hottest space news!

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL/UArizona)

You are looking at the Mars Noachis Terra region, where exposed minerals were recently photographed by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) spacecraft’s HiRISE camera. This exposure is due to ravines that formed by erosion along the side of a huge crater, called Kaiser.

This erosion occurs on the steepest parts of the crate’s dunes each year, when the sun’s rays evaporate the carbon dioxide ice. Seasonal changes in the Noachis region have always been transforming the landscape and providing incredible images since the MRO’s arrival in Mars orbit.

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/Vernazza/MISTRAL algorithm/ONERA/CNRS)

This is the largest collection of sharp images of objects in the asteroid belt, taken using ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). There are 42 images of the largest bodies in the region, which lies between Jupiter and Mars, with the presence of some “celebrities” from the Solar System, such as Ceres, Vesta and Psyche.

What most caught the researchers’ attention in these images is the variety of asteroids, which are divided into two groups — the spherical and the elongated ones. Finding this variety in the same region is unusual, so astronomers suspect that the less dense ones formed in outermost orbits of the Solar System and later migrated closer to the Sun.

(Image: Reproduction/ESA/BepiColombo/MTM)

The BepiColombo spacecraft arrived in Mercury and has already registered some important regions of the planet, including a good part of the southern hemisphere, while the Sun was rising in the region of Astrolabe Rupes. This structure is 250 km long and indicates where contractions caused by the cooling of Mercury took place.

Also photographed was the crater of Haydn, which measures 251 km in diameter, where lava has probably already flooded. Another recorded region was Pampu Facula, formed by volcanic eruptions, giving clues that the planet has already had quite intense volcanic activity, over 3 billion years ago.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Planet WASP-76b gained a certain fame when it was discovered in 2016 because it is so hot it rains iron on its night side. Now, a new study shows it’s even “hotter” than imagined.

This was discovered when scientists detected ionized calcium in its atmosphere, which suggests a daytime temperature above 2,246 °C. Another possibility is that very strong winds occur in this exoplanet’s upper atmosphere.

William Shatner, the eternal Captain Kirk, from the classic series of Star Trek, was boldly where no other man of his age has ever been. That’s right, at age 90, he became the oldest person to go into space. The flight took place on Wednesday (13), on Blue Origin’s NS-18 mission, also taking three other passengers.

The vehicle reached suborbital space at an altitude of 106 km, and provided the unique experience of having fun with microgravity while observing planet Earth from afar. Everything lasted about 11 minutes, and at the end of the adventure, New Shepard landed on the surface with the help of parachutes. The crew left the capsule and were greeted by friends and family, as well as the Blue Origin team and founder Jeff Bezos.

(Image: Reproduction/IceCube Neutrino Observatory)

The high-energy neutrino detected in 2019 did not come from the black hole that researchers had pinpointed as the origin of the “ghost particle.” The IceCube neutrino detector team had determined that it was created when a spaghetti black hole devoured and devoured a star in a distant galaxy, but a new study has shown that this is not the case.

According to the authors of the research, the star spaghetti event in galaxy 2MASX J20570298+1412165 did not produce enough energy for a neutrino of that type to be released. This takes the IceCube team back to the starting point, in search of the origin of this very mysterious particle. Neutrinos can be produced by the Sun and even in the Earth’s core, but the high-energy ones, known as cosmic neutrinos, are still a mystery to science.

(Image: Reproduction/ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/S. Dagnello/NRAO/STScI/K. Whitaker)

Six galaxies detected by a team of scientists through gravitational lenses (a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s General Relativity that creates a magnifying glass through the gravity of a nearby galaxy that distorts the light of the distant galaxy) can no longer produce stars. Astronomers are now wondering why.

These galaxies are very old and “dim”, that is, they have little brightness because their stars are old and there is no formation of new stars. The problem, in fact, is that cold gas, the raw material for “making” stars, disappeared from these galaxies, and it remains to be seen how. Unraveling this mystery will help astronomers understand the evolution and “death” processes of galaxies in the universe.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/JHAPL/SwRI)

The New Horizons spacecraft, the same one that visited and recorded images of Pluto in 2015, has now discovered that two asteroids already known to astronomers are actually binary systems. This means that each of them is a system in which two asteroids orbit each other. They are located in the Kuiper belt, after Pluto’s orbit.

Binary systems like these can explain how weird asteroids like Arrokoth take on the “snowman” shape. Because when two bodies orbit each other at a critical distance, the fate is that they both meet in a collision that results in a fusion, creating a new object. The probe will further investigate the Kuiper Belt, including objects that have changed little or not throughout the Solar System’s history.

(Image: Reproduction/Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA/Paul Morris)

Persistent water vapor was detected in the atmosphere of Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. Previously, data suggested these vapors, but scientists found only ice eruptions. Now, for the first time, a strangely irregular distribution of steam in this frozen world is confirmed.

The prolonged presence of water vapor appears to occur only in the later hemisphere of Europa, and there is no explanation for this. In any case, the discovery will be useful for missions that will explore Jupiter’s moon system, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper.

(Image: Playback/Boeing)

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is not yet ready to fly due to valve problems in the ship’s propulsion system. The next test, which should show that the vehicle is capable of docking with the ISS, should only take place in 2022. NASA representatives had already mentioned that this could happen and, now, the postponement has been made official.

This capsule, along with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, was designed for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which partnered with agencies so that the US would return to sending its astronauts in their own vehicles. After the demise of space shuttles, NASA had to pay Russia for seats in Soyuz vehicles. Crew Dragon sent NASA’s first crew to the ISS in 2020.

