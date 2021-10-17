The turnaround team? In a busy game, Nautico beats Ponte and hits the third straight win

Read too

After the longest period without games since March, Náutico returned to the field this Saturday (16), and beat Ponte Preta in the 30th round of Série B. another turn and close the score for Moisés Lucarelli in advantage by 3×2.

In the first 15 minutes, Ponte was more dangerous than Nautico. Timbu was more with the ball, unable to advance through the alvinegro field, while Macaca performed the marking well and got better at attack.

It was through submissions by Rodrigão and Richard, two of each, that began the series of attacks that almost culminated in goals. Left-back Rafael Santos also tried to open the scoring, with a dangerous cross that had to be palmed by Anderson, and with a finish from outside the area.

After coming out of the scares unscathed, the Nautical tried to respond. Djavan took a risk from a distance and forced goalkeeper Ivan to make a good save, while Rafael Ribeiro headed the opponent’s crossbar, after a corner kick by Jean Carlos.

And it was when I was outlining an improvement in the match that Timbu conceded the first goal of the game. The alvirrubros had a corner in their favor, when Jailson tried to take advantage of the rebound given by Ponte and committed an infraction with his hand on the ball. Macaca charged fast and, following the counterattack, Camutanga failed to try to clear the cross from Alvinegro and Marcos Júnior took advantage of the rebound, on 32 minutes.

Following the conceded goal, Náutico almost drew with Jailson, who received a great launch from Jean Carlos and came face to face with Ivan, but wasted the chance, sending him out. If Ponte took advantage of a failure by the defender alvirrubro, the same happened on Timbu’s side. After the opponent broke the cut in the penalty area, Caio Dantas was efficient and evened the score, scoring his third goal in the last three matches.

What could have been the beginning of a turnaround turned into a loss. After Rodrigão lost a big chance inside the small area and hit the alvirrubra crossbar, the alvirrubra defense faltered again and the forward from Ponte put the team in advantage again, already in extra time. In the bid, Camutanga left the center forward free and Anderson got out of the goal badly, leaving the goal unprotected.

With the return of the break, Nautico managed to return to the game early. Jean Carlos tried the throw and Caio Dantas deflected it, causing the ball to reach Jacob Murillo, who won the dispute with the defender and finished calmly to score his first goal with a white shirt, equalizing the score for the second time.

The turn came in a move similar to the first half, establishing the partnership between Jean Carlos and Rafael Ribeiro. The midfielder took a corner kick with whimsy and found the defender in the penalty area, who headed hard and swelled the nets.

After the goal of the comeback, Ponte Preta looked for several ways to equalize the score, always stopping at Anderson’s good defenses. The archer made at least four defenses with a high degree of difficulty in this cutout. The first two were in sequence in a confusion inside the alvirrubra area, and returning to prevent the third goal alvinegro by defending shots from Moisés and João Veras, who finished at point-blank range.

With the victory, Náutico remains in 9th place in Serie B, with 44 points, but reduces the distance to Avaí/SC, which currently occupies 4th place. With eight games to go before the end of Segundona, Timbu returns to the field against Vasco, on the 24th, inside Aflitos.

Datasheet

Black Bridge 2

Ivan, Kevin, Fábio Sanches, Rayan and Rafael Santos; André Luiz (Yago), Marcos Júnior (Matheus Anjos) and Léo Naldi (Camilo); Richard (Iago), Moisés and Rodrigão (João Veras). Technician: Gilson Kleina

Nautical 3

Anderson; Hereda, Camutanga (Yago), Rafael Ribeiro and Júnior Tavares; Djavan (Matheus Trindade), Matheus Jesus (Marciel) and Jean Carlos; Jailson (Giovanny), Murillo (Álvaro) and Caio Dantas. Technician: Hélio dos Anjos

Location: Moisés Lucarelli (Campinas/SP)

Time: 16h

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

Broadcast: Premiere FC

Goals: Marcos Júnior (at 32 in the 1°T), Caio Dantas (at 39 in the 1°T), Rodrigão (at 46 in the 1°T), Jacob Murillo (at 5 in the 2nd T), and Rafael Ribeiro ( at 21 of the 2nd T)

Yellow cards: Camutanga, Matheus Jesus and Anderson (NAU)

