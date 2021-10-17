“They should have told us”; Alexander-Arnold ‘melts’ for Flamengo and backstage

The Rubro-Negro team of the Jorge Jesus era enchanted the world with a very offensive, organized football that was not afraid to be happy

The Flamengo of 2019 enchanted everyone and is considered one of the greatest teams in the history of Brazilian football. Against Liverpool, in the final of the Interclubs World Cup, the clash was very disputed and Mengão only lost in extra time, with a goal by Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

Two years later, the Reds right-back, Alexander-Arnold, gave an interview to the “Onefootball” portal, and filled the ball at Mais Querido do Brasil. According to the ace, the English did not expect the Rio team to be so good. The star’s statement has resonated a lot on the web and caught the nation’s attention.

“They should have warned us, because we didn’t expect them to be so good. They were a very good team. Their fans were incredible. Very good support, very loud throughout the game. It was a difficult team to beat”, said the Liverpool holder.

Arnold also praised the Flamengo fans: “Their fans are incredible. This is something to stand out. Very good support. very loud throughout the game”, highlighted the lateral.

On the field, Mengão faces the Cuiabá, this Sunday (17), for the Brazilian Championship. Renato Gaúcho counts on the return of Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, a pair that was playing in the South American Qualifiers.