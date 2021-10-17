Thirteen cities are without electricity due to gale in the Triângulo Mineiro | National Newspaper

Julio Pimenta, owner of an ice cream parlor, spent Saturday trying to find a solution to not miss so much ice cream. With the power outage, all freezers in the ice cream parlor are turned off. “It all depends on the energy in my case. Everything here is perishable, so unfortunately I’m going to lose everything,” he said.

In Ituiutaba, the largest city among those without electricity, almost all businesses were closed this Saturday (16). Many gas stations did not open either.

Those who managed to function were left with the line doubling the block. With the uncertainty of when the power will return, many drivers were apprehensive and thought it best to fill the tank.

“The motorcycle’s gasoline, the car’s alcohol has run out. So we’re coming to face this line to be able to go to a relative’s house and we need to work next week”, reported Pablo Freitas, a publicist.

The power outage was caused by a wind that hit eight transmission towers of the Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais.

Winds up to 90 km/h warped the great iron structures. AND 119,000 homes and businesses in the Triângulo Mineiro are without electricity since Friday (15) in the late afternoon.

The Ituiutaba emergency room needed two generators to keep working. Task force also to relocate Covid vaccines and not miss any doses.

All day this Saturday, employees of the utility responsible for energy distribution worked on rebuilding the eight towers that were badly damaged.

“Probably today we are already able to install these emergency towers and are already managing to reconnect the energy to the cities that were affected”, said Cladston Silva Santana, network expansion and maintenance manager/Cemig.