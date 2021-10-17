Thousands protest against neo-fascism in Rome after attack on union | World

1 of 1 Protesters take part in a protest organized by Italy’s main labor unions, in Rome’s São João de Latrão square (16/10/2021), after people armed with sticks and metal bars invade the headquarters of the CGIL, a union of left — Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP

Protesters take part in a protest organized by Italy’s main labor unions in Rome’s St. John Lateran Square (16/10/2021) after people armed with sticks and metal bars invade the headquarters of the CGIL, a left-wing union — Photo : Andrew Medichini/AP