Thousands protest against neo-fascism in Rome after attack on union | World

Tens of thousands of italians met this Saturday (16) in Pomegranate To position against O fascism, a week after extremists in right invade the headquarters of the most powerful labor confederation gives Italy while protesting a covid-19 certification requirement for workplaces.
the head of CGIL trade union confederation, Maurizio Landini, led the protest with other unionists under the slogan: “No more fascism.” Organizers gathered the crowd in front of the basilica of St. John Lateran.
Some participants waved banners that read “Si Vax”, a direct replica of the protesters armed with sticks and metal bars who destroyed the CGIL headquarters in Rome on 9 October. They were protesting against a government requirement, which took effect on Friday, for proof of vaccination, negative test or a certificate of recovery from covid-19 for access to workplaces.
Landini, general secretary of the CGIL, compared the attack on union headquarters to the 1921 attacks of the then newly founded fascist party against union organizers.. the fascist leader Benito Mussolini he came to power the following year and later led Italy into the Second World War campaign as an ally of Nazi Germany.
Landini said Saturday’s event was planned as “a demonstration that defends democracy for all”.
The head of the union of Italian General Confederation of Labor (CISL), Luigi Sbarra, said an attack on unions led by the far-right party Forza Nuova “it generated the only choice to be here, united against all kinds of fascism”. He called for the swift dissolution of the party by the Italian authorities.
Protesters take part in a protest organized by Italy’s main labor unions in Rome’s St. John Lateran Square (16/10/2021) after people armed with sticks and metal bars invade the headquarters of the CGIL, a left-wing union — Photo : Andrew Medichini/AP