Ticket price for the Libertadores final is revealed and scares fans of Palmeiras and Flamengo

Palmeiras and Flamengo will decide the Copa Libertadores 2021 on November 27 in Montevideo, Uruguay. The single match will be held at the Estádio Centenário and so far 50% of the public is free.

Conmebol wants 100% and works behind the scenes for the complete opening of the stadium. According to Marcel Rizzo, from UOL Esporte, the organization also projects the ticket price: US$ 250 (about R$ 1.36 thousand at the current price).

Through social networks, fans from Palmeiras and Flamengo fans were quite critical of the pricing imposed. In addition to paying the ticket price, there are expenses such as hotel and plane/transport. The new coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the country’s economy, may contain the most enthusiastic who want to watch the final.

The price is not confirmed yet, but it follows the trend.

Tickets for the Libertadores final in Montevideo should cost US$250 (about R$1,36 thousand at the current rate), according to UOL Esporte. If this is confirmed, my God… — Palmeiras Online (@palmeirasonline) October 16, 2021

