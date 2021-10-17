today is the last day to redeem the credits







The deadline for redeeming credits in the Paulista Invoice. If the amounts are not redeemed, the available credits will be cancelled.

According to the Finance Department of the State of São Paulo, more than 48 million of people have CPF with some credit that has not yet been redeemed. And this situation goes beyond the individual, condominiums, charities and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) also have the right to redemption.

Due to the high demand for access, it is possible that you face instability to do the rescue process. But the recommendation is from the Farm is that the user try again at another time when the site has less access.

Previously, the redemption period for the value was longer: around 5 years. However, in a project proposed by Governor João Doria, the deadline is now 12 months.

This measure takes effect from tomorrow (10/17), so all stored credits will be canceled in case of non-realization of the credits redemption of the Nota Fiscal Paulista.

See below how to redeem your credits:

First, it is necessary for the consumer to access the website of the Department of Finance and Planning. Redemption is also possible through the official Nota Fiscal Paulista application, available for Android and iOS. Select the option ‘Consumer‘ and enter your CPF and password. If your registration has not yet been done, just scroll down a little and locate the area ‘New Registrations‘. From there, you select the option with which you fit: Individual or Legal Entity. After logging in to the São Paulo Invoice page, check your data and access the option ‘Balance available for withdrawal‘. Then click ‘Continue‘. Now the page will show you the available periods and the amount of credit accumulated. Then go to the ‘Checking Account‘ and click ‘use credits‘. You will be able to choose the best way to receive these credits. There is the possibility of receiving in checking account, savings or in credits for settlement or deduction of IPVA. Remember that the rescue only works for amounts above BRL 1.00. After choosing, you will have to include the information requested by the system such as checking account, bank and the like. Then confirm everything and select the ‘make transfer‘. Ready! Now that you have completed the required steps, you need to wait for payment. The deadline given by the Department of Finance is up to 30 days. Therefore, write down the operation number and in case of problems, inform the secretariat.

Source: See São Paulo.