Tributes to dead teacher after showing Mohammed caricatures – News

France honors, this Saturday (16), the history teacher samuel paty, which has become a symbol of freedom of expression after being beheaded a year ago by a young Chechen Islamic girl for showing Mohammed caricatures in class.

On October 16, 2020, 47-year-old Samuel Paty was stabbed and then decapitated as he returned home on a street near the Bois d’Aulne College, where he worked, in the quiet Parisian suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

His murderer, Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee killed shortly afterwards by police, criticized him for showing cartoons of Muhammad in class and offered money to young students to tell him who he was.

In total, fifteen people were indicted in this case.

This Saturday, several ceremonies are being held in honor of this professor of history and geography, whom President Emmanuel Macron called the “silent hero” of the French Republic.

At the Bois d’Aulne institute, around 300 people gathered under an awning.

At the entrance to the Ministry of National Education in Paris, the Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, unveiled a plaque, accompanied by Samuel Paty’s parents and family.

In a solemn speech, the head of government introduced the professor as “a servant of the Republic […], victim of Islamic terrorism and human cowardice”.

Hundreds of people from Eragny-sur-Oise, where Paty lived, gathered this Saturday morning for a ceremony.

Paty’s family will be received by the president at the Elysée, and then a Parisian square will be renamed in his honor. A book-shaped monument will also be unveiled in Conflans.

The attack moved the country, which has already suffered several extremist attacks in the last decade, and rekindled intense debates about freedom of expression, religion, secularism and the right to defamation.

Samuel Paty “was looking for a way to make people reflect,” explained one of his sisters, Gaëlle, to the newspaper La Croix.

Showing the caricatures of the prophet Mohammed, the same ones that were at the origin of the attack on the editor of Charlie Hebdo magazine in 2015, was for the professor “the starting point of a debate”, he added.

These cartoons, however, ended up signing his death sentence after a student’s father, supported by an Islamic militant, launched a virulent campaign against him on social media.

Since then, the traumatized teachers at this high school have remained silent in the face of requests for an interview from the press.

As the anniversary of the attack approached, however, seven of the school’s 50 teachers spoke to the newspaper Libération and to France Inter radio about “Mr. Samuel Paty”, committed to the students and always ready to debate with his colleagues.

“A human being like the others”, and not “the kind of myth” that he unfortunately became because of the attack, said one of them.

After the attack, many teachers resigned.