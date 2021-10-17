Truck drivers promise strike on the 1st if government doesn’t download diesel

Groups of truck drivers promised today, after a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, a new stoppage as of November 1 if their demands are not met by the Bolsonaro government, including a drop in the price of diesel. At the meeting, drivers’ associations decided to declare a “strike state” of 15 days.

In addition to the demand for a reduction in the price of diesel, the truck drivers also demand the “defense of the constitutionality of the Minimum Freight Floor” and the return to special retirement after 25 years of contribution to the INSS. The strike is not supported by Abcam (Brazilian Association of Truck Drivers).

Video of the meeting in Rio began circulating through the messaging apps this Saturday night.

“It was decided that we are going to give the government 15 days to respond”, declared Luciano Santos Carvalho, from Sindicam (Union of Autonomous Road Transporters of Goods from Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira). “If there is no concrete answer regarding the rights of the autonomous truck driver, on November 1st, Brazil will all stop there.”

The information has been confirmed to the UOL by Wallace Landim, the Chorão, one of the main autonomous truck drivers in the country and president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers).

“Our category is on the brink of the abyss. Today it was decided that we are in a state of strike for the next few days. And if our demands, especially regarding the price of diesel, are not accepted, we will start a strike on the 1st” , said Crying.

The president of Abcam, José da Fonseca Lopes, told the UOL that the entity does not support the movement. “Their agenda is very extensive, and the main thing to be resolved now, which is the reduction in the price of diesel, ends up being lost,” he said.

The groups of autonomous truck drivers have been rehearsing new strikes since the first half, amid claims for rights for independent drivers and a reduction in the price of diesel, sold at an average of R$ 4.961, according to the ANP (National Petroleum Agency, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The category says it seeks more solid proposals from President Jair Bolsonaro and that generate practical effects for drivers, as reported by UOL columnist Carla Araújo. According to Chorão, the government’s proposal to launch a truck fleet renewal program is an attempt to circumvent the category’s complaints.

The approval of the bill that changes the ICMS charge on fuels by the Chamber is seen with “good eyes” by truck drivers.