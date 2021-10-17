Truck drivers say they stop on November 1 if Bolsonaro does not meet demands – 10/16/2021 – Market

After a series of strike attempts this year, truck drivers along with the parliamentary front of the category determined this Saturday night (16) that they will start a strike on November 1 if President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) does not meet the sector’s demands.

Drivers demand compliance with the minimum freight and a new price policy for fuels, which have never been so expensive in Brazil.

The definition took place after an assembly of drivers organized by three representative entities in Rio de Janeiro, including participants who led the 2018 strike.

The dialogue with the government will take place through the Parliamentary Front of the Autonomous and CLT truck driver, chaired by federal deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS).

“We, autonomous truck drivers from Brazil, are in a state of strike,” Crispim said in a video that is already circulating in groups of drivers. “It means telling the Bolsonaro government that the three-year deadline it had to develop, unleash, improve the life of the autonomous transporter has not been met.”

The category asks the government to meet their demands, which include better working conditions, within 15 days so as not to start a stoppage.

Crispim filed a request to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the rise in fuel prices by Petrobras. The order was placed on the day the state-owned company increased the price of diesel by 8.9%, in September. In 2021, the company has already increased gasoline by 51%. Diesel and cooking gas rose 38% in the year.

Since September, the CNTTL (National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), the CNTRC (National Council for Road Cargo Transport) and Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers) have promoted national meetings to define a single agenda for drivers.

The sector, together with deputies from the parliamentary front, detaches itself from the image of truck drivers who stopped roads in defense of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and against the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the coup-rooted acts of September 7th.

Wallace Landim, the Chorão, one of the leaders of the 2018 strike and who is currently at the head of Abrava, this week told the Panel column that the current situation is worse than that of the year of the national strike.