Tsitsipas and Zverev lose, and semis have only ‘zebras’

Top favorites have fallen over the week and semis won’t have any ATP Top 20 tennis players

the semifinals of Indian Wells Masters 1000, which have transmission from ALL courts by ESPN on Star+, were set this Friday. And the main favourites, Stefanos Tsitsipas (number 2 seed) and Alexander Zverev (3rd), were eliminated.

This way, the tournament will have only “zebras” among the semifinalists.

Tsitsipas lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, while Zverev fell to American Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), having missed two matches. points in your service game in the third set.

Fritz (39th in the ranking) and Basilashvili (36) face off in the semifinal and face in the decision the winner of Grigor Dimitrov (28th) against Cameron Norrie (26).

With Daniil Medvedev, US Open champion and head 1, having dropped into the round of 16, Indian Wells has none of the top 20 favorites for the title alive.

Of the four still in the bracket, only Dimitrov has won a Masters in Cincinnati in 2017.

The men’s semifinals take place this Saturday, at 5:30 pm (Brasilia), broadcast by ESPN on Star+.