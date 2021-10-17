Tycoon Robert Durst is intubated with Covid-19 after being convicted of murdering his best friend – World

Two days after being sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her best friend, the american tycoon of the real estate market Robert Durst, 78 years old, was intubated this Saturday (16) with Covid-19.

His lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, confirmed Durst’s health status in an email sent to the newspaper. Los Angeles Times, according to the website deadline.

“He is having difficulty breathing and communication difficulties. He looks worse than I have ever seen him and I am very worried about him,” the lawyer said.

Crime

Durst was sentenced last Thursday (14) to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, in a Los Angeles courthouse, for the murder of his best friend.

American billionaire who was the subject of the explosive HBO documentary “The Jinx”, has always denied shooting in Susan Berman in the back of the neck in 2000 at the writer’s Beverly Hills home to keep her from going to the police and testifying about the disappearance of his wife, Kathleen, two decades earlier.

However, a jury found him guilty in September, after more than a year of a trial interrupted by the pandemic. “This crime was against a witness to a murder,” Judge Mark Windham said before passing sentence in a crowded auditorium. “This special circumstance tremendously exacerbates this horrible crime,” he added.

Windham rejected the defense’s request for a retrial. “There is enough evidence, in fact, overwhelming guilt”, he guaranteed.

The judge also heard from Berman’s relatives. “All our plans were destroyed. You also killed me, whoever I was,” accused, crying, Sareb Kaufman, son of Berman.

During the hearing, he remained practically immobile in his wheelchair.

Berman, daughter of a Las Vegas mobster, has been Durst’s spokeswoman since he became a suspect in Kathleen’s disappearance.

Documented Revelations

Durst was never charged in his wife’s case, but was arrested in 2015 in a New Orleans hotel for Berman’s murder, hours after the latest episode of the HBO documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” aired.

At the conclusion of the documentary, the billionaire mutters: “There, they caught you”, and “Kill them, of course”, apparently without realizing that a lapel microphone kept on while he took a break from recording to go to the bathroom.

That Thursday, Berman’s relatives asked in court for Durst to disclose the whereabouts of Kathleen’s body.

The HBO series also addresses the 2001 murder of Durst’s Texas neighbor, who was found dismembered. The tycoon admitted to having butchered the neighbor, but claimed the murder was in self-defense. The charges were dropped.

The documentary team confronted Durst with a handwritten letter that he had sent to Berman, much like the cryptic and anonymous note the police received about the location of the writer’s body.