UFC: Bruno Blindado resists three illegal blows and knocks out in the third round | combat

Bruno Blindado suffered, had some holes in his game exposed, but showed the heart to beat Andrew Sanchez by KO at 2:35 of the third round in the last fight on the UFC Ladd vs Dumont preliminary card, this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA), by weight -medium (up to 84kg). The Brazilian had to work with his rival’s takedown game, but mainly with the low blows he received. He was hit illegally on three occasions and only the last time was the American punished with a loss of one point. After the knockout, the Thai Evolution athlete received a jiu-jitsu black belt in the octagon.

Armored didn’t take long to get his hands on the American. With a combination of blows to the body, he left the rival cornered. Sanchez realized that standing up the fight would get complicated for him, he tried to take the takedown and managed to put the Brazilian with his back on the ground. Bruno got to his feet after two minutes of resisting on the ground and, in the final minute, he received two low blows, but the referee didn’t take a point from Sanchez. In the second round, the American didn’t give space and controlled for all the time in the grappling fight.

At a disadvantage in the fight, Blindado came back aggressive for the third round and connected good punches. When he was putting pressure on the American, he received the opponent’s third illegal blow, which was punished with a loss of one point. The Brazilian looked more physically whole and sped up the pace with long combinations. Bruno varied punches to the head, body and knees, and Sanchez was succumbing until the referee interrupted.

Luana Dread wins balanced fight

It was far from easy, but Luana Dread won the second in a row in the UFC and the third in four fights for the organization. The Brazilian faced Lupita Godinez and had work against the Mexican, but got a unanimous decision (triple 29-28) in her favor, in a dispute disputed at the flyweight (under 57kg).

Lupita started the fight strong and got a takedown in the first round. On the ground, she came very close to finishing, but Luana resisted well and the timer was reset before the Mexican managed to make the armbar. Godinez tried to stick to the strategy in the following rounds, but Dread defended himself well, connected good knees and turned the fight around.

Ariane Sorriso submits Istela Nunes

Ariane Sorriso had solid performance to score her second straight win on Ultimate. Against compatriot Istela Nunes, she submitted with a choke from behind at 2:57 of the third round to guarantee her 14th positive result in her career in 16 matches. Istela made her debut in the organization and now has seven wins and two setbacks in the cartel.

Sorriso managed to assert himself from the beginning with his high pressure game, leaving little room for Istela to get loose. After two rounds of superiority, Ariane took advantage of a takedown in the third round to go to the back and fit the submission.

UFC Ladd x Dumont

October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD:

Norma Dumont defeated Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 48-47)

Andrei Arlvoski defeated Carlos Boi by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Jim Miller beat Erick Gonzalez by knockout at 14s in R2

Manon Fiorot defeated Mayra Sheetara by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 and 30-27)

Nate Landwehr beat Ludovit Klein via submission at 2:22 in R3

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Bruno Blindado beat Andrew Sanchez by KO at 2:35 in R3

Danny Roberts defeated Ramazan Emeev via split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 30-27)

Luana Dread defeated Lupina Godinez by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel beat Brandon Davis by TKO at 2m01s of R1

Ariane Sorriso beat Istela Nunes by submission at 2’57 of R3