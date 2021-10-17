UFC: Carlos Boi promises to go after Arlovski: “I won’t respect him inside the octagon” | combat

Carlos Boi has authenticity as one of his brands on Ultimate. And the Bahian, opponent of Andrei Arlovski in this Saturday’s UFC edition, in Las Vegas (USA), doesn’t want to let the Belarusian dictate the rhythm of the fight. He preaches respect, after all, he is a former heavyweight champion, however, inside the octagon, admiration will take a back seat.

– I respect his trajectory, the fact that he is from the old days. He’s been the longest-running guy in the UFC, he knew how to reinvent himself. I have respect for that, but I’m not going to respect him inside the octagon, I’m going to go up. This fight will be a watershed in my career. Passing through Arlovski, I enter another level of competition, probably in the top 15 of the ranking. It’s definitely the most important fight of my life, I trained as if my life depended on it. You can be sure I’m ready – the Brazilian heavyweight tells the Combat.

1 of 2 Carlos Boi scores three straight UFC victories — Photo: Getty Images Carlos Boi has three consecutive UFC victories — Photo: Getty Images

Boxing specialist, Carlos Boi has four fights on Ultimate – he lost the first and won three in a row. There’s a knockout to consolidate the good phase, however, he doesn’t set a goal of winning by fast track.

– I gave an answer on Instagram the other day about the fight the guys just laughed at. Arlovski has two arms and two legs, I also have two arms and two legs. Whoever has the longest nail will climb the wall (laughs). The knockout will be a consequence, but I don’t charge, otherwise I end up not putting the strategy into practice. When the time comes, the knockout will arrive. And when it arrives it will be with both feet in the door, you can be sure (laughs). But victory is certain, he will have to kill me inside.

Born in Feira de Santana, Bahia, Carlos Boi hopes to return to the city with a victory in his bag and, after so long on a diet for combat, celebrate with a stew from Bahia.

– I’ll even make a list of what I want to eat after the fight. I’ll try to control myself more, however, I’ll take three or four days to kill the craving for some fat. I’m passionate about moqueca, seafood. After the fights, what I most want to eat when I arrive in Feira is the moqueca. And pizza too, there’s room for everything (laughs).

UFC Ladd vs Dumont service

O Combat transmits the “UFC Ladd x Dumont” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 5:20 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

UFC Ladd x Dumont

October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (20h, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Aspen Ladd x Norma Dumont

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Boi

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot x Mayra Sheetara

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr x Ludovit Klein

PRELIMNAR CARD (5:35 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs Bruno Blindado

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Flyweight: Luana Dread x Lupina Godinez

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Strawweight: Istela Nunes x Ariane Sorriso