UFC: Norma Dumont defeats Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision in main event | combat

Pragmatic and efficient, Norma Dumont achieved her third straight win on Ultimate this Saturday after beating Aspen Ladd in the main event of the UFC Ladd vs. Dumont, in Las Vegas (USA), at featherweight (under 66kg). With her jab sharp and her takedown defense working well, the Brazilian controlled her rival and won by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 48-47) in a fight that had few moments of emotion.

1 of 3 Norma Dumont defeats Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision — Photo: Getty Images Norma Dumont defeated Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision — Photo: Getty Images

The beginning was a lot of study and little action. Gradually, Norma began to set the pace with the jabs, which frequently entered the American’s face. Without exposing herself, she managed the round this way. On the way back to the second round, Ladd started to look for the fight a little more and managed to shorten the distance in the middle of the round to try the takedown, but the Brazilian defended herself well. Secure on his feet, Dumont kept his distance well with his jabs.

Ladd tried again for a takedown in the third round, but Norma made the sprawl just in time and dodged the charge. Unlike the previous rounds, she started using more combinations and attacked again looking to take her to the ground, but without success. Dumont showed that the takedown defense was up to date and managed to neutralize well the more aggressive posture of the rival.

In the fourth round, Norma started with a good right cross, and the American went to the clinch and tried the takedown again, but the difference in physical strength was clear. And in the Brazilian’s first attempt to take her to the ground, she applied the takedown. It looked like it would be another easy round, but Ladd swept and closed the round being aggressive on the ground and pound. The American even tried to be more aggressive in the five minutes, but it didn’t come to threaten the victory and Norma.

Boi loses to Arlovski on points

In a match balanced by the heavyweight (under 120kg) in the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski overcame Carlos Boi by unanimous decision (triple 29-28). The Belarusian got the better of the first two rounds, but the Brazilian almost got the knockout in the last round, when he knocked down the 42-year-old veteran. The blitz at the end was not enough to make the Bahian turn the fight around.

2 of 3 Andrei Arlvoski defeats Carlos Boi via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images Andrei Arlvoski defeated Carlos Boi via unanimous decision (triple 29-28) — Photo: Getty Images

With good kicks and up-to-date movement, Arlovski controlled the fight at the beginning. Despite being 16 years older, the Belarusian seemed faster and showed little exposure. Ox showed difficulty finding the distance, even dominating the center of the octagon most of the time. The Brazilian returned more aggressive for the second round, but Arlovski’s experience to get out of range and counterattack continued to stand out. Boi still grew in the final stretch of the round, but the veteran resisted well.

The Brazilian went up in the last round and increased the volume of his attacks. In two moments, he found Arlovski’s face. Boi began to corner his rival and a bomb brought down the Belarusian. He went up with blows to the head, but Arlovski got to his feet and managed to clinch for breath. Boi was better in the final stretch, but he didn’t reach the knockout.

Sheetara is dominated by French

In the second fight of the main card, Manon Fiorot gave Mayra Sheetara no chance and won by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 and 30-27), at flyweight (under 57kg). The Frenchwoman impressed by the volume of blows, but showed that she has a complete game by applying takedowns at important moments to neutralize the Brazilian.

3 out of 3 Manon Fiorot defeated Mayra Sheetara via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) — Photo: Getty Images Manon Fiorot defeated Mayra Sheetara via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 and 30-27) — Photo: Getty Images

After a studied start, Fiorot showed more precision and volume of blows in his attacks and got the better of the first round, with a takedown in the last seconds to ensure the advantage. More technical standing, the French followed better, while Sheetara only accepted the standup. In the second round, Fiorot followed with a very high volume of blows and calmly dominated. In the final five minutes, the Frenchwoman used more ground fighting and guaranteed a safe victory.

UFC Ladd x Dumont

October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD:

Norma Dumont defeated Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 48-47)

Andrei Arlvoski defeated Carlos Boi by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Jim Miller beat Erick Gonzalez by knockout at 14s in R2

Manon Fiorot defeated Mayra Sheetara by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 and 30-27)

Nate Landwehr beat Ludovit Klein via submission at 2:22 in R3

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Bruno Blindado beat Andrew Sanchez by KO at 2:35 in R3

Danny Roberts defeated Ramazan Emeev via split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 30-27)

Luana Dread defeated Lupina Godinez by unanimous decision (triple 29-28)

Danaa Batgerel beat Brandon Davis by TKO at 2m01s of R1

Ariane Sorriso beat Istela Nunes by submission at 2’57 of R3