UFC: Norma Dumont does main event on card with seven Brazilians | combat

The UFC is holding another edition of the event this Saturday, in Las Vegas, and the card will feature 10 fights. The main event of the night will be between Norma Dumont and Aspen Ladd, who accepted to replace the injured Holly Holm at the last minute and face the Brazilian, in a confrontation for the featherweight. In addition to Dumont, six other Brazilians will be at the event.

Changes to the main fight

The main event of the event would be between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira, but the American ended up contracting the covid-19 and the dispute was postponed to November. Thus, Norma Dumont was raised to the most important fight of the night, but her opponent would be former champion Holly Holm. The American, however, suffered a knee injury and left the event. The UFC tried to chase a new opponent for the Brazilian and selected Aspen Ladd for the confrontation.

Ladd, by the way, was scheduled to fight two weeks ago, but had trouble hitting the weight and was left out of the show. This time, in the top category, he had no difficulties with the scale and the fight was confirmed.

The possibility of being without an opponent scared the Brazilian fighter.

– This was news that surprised me a lot, I didn’t expect Holly to leave the fight. So far so good. I got the news when Alex (Davis, manager) called me and said, “I have good news and bad news.” Then he said that Holly left the fight. My heart froze. I said: “F***”. To tell you the truth, I’m struggling to eat here in the US. I said, “What do you mean? I invested everything else I had here.” He said: “Calm down, Aspen accepted and entered the place.” I thought: “F*** up, you can come to Francis Ngannou, the fight just can’t go down. I don’t care anymore” (laughs). That was the feeling I had – Dumont told in an interview with Combat.

Coming from three straight wins at the event, Carlos Boi will have the most important challenge of his career this Saturday. He will face the experienced Andrei Arlovski, former heavyweight champion, but the Brazilian guarantees that he will go after his opponent.

– I respect his trajectory, the fact that he is from the old days. He’s been the longest-running guy in the UFC, he knew how to reinvent himself. I have respect for that, but I’m not going to respect him inside the octagon, I’m going to go up. This fight will be a watershed in my career. Passing through Arlovski, I enter another level of competition, probably in the top 15 of the ranking. It’s definitely the most important fight of my life, I trained as if my life depended on it. You can be sure I’m ready – told the Brazilian heavyweight to Combat.

Event full of Brazilians

In addition to Norma Dumont and Carlos Boi, this Saturday’s UFC will feature five other Brazilians in action. Still on the main card, Mayra Sheetara will face Frenchwoman Manon Fiorot in a flyweight match.

In the preliminaries, Bruno Blindado will face Andrew Sanchez, in the middleweight division. Luana Dread will fight Lupina Godinez at flyweight, while Istela Nunes and Ariane Sorriso will face off at the opening of the event in a dispute at straw weight.

UFC Ladd vs Dumont service

O Combat transmits the “UFC Ladd x Dumont” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 5:20 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

UFC Ladd x Dumont

October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (20h, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Aspen Ladd x Norma Dumont

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Boi

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez

Flyweight: Manon Fiorot x Mayra Sheetara

Featherweight: Nate Landwehr x Ludovit Klein

PRELIMNAR CARD (5:35 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez vs Bruno Blindado

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev

Flyweight: Luana Dread x Lupina Godinez

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Strawweight: Istela Nunes x Ariane Sorriso