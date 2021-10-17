UFC videos: Norma, Armored and Dread win; Carlos Boi gets reprimanded by coach at halftime | combat

The “Brazilian Squadron” led by Norma Dumont, who starred in Saturday’s UFC main event, in Las Vegas (USA), and beat Aspen Ladd on points, had good results in the event. Besides Minas Gerais, Bruno Blindado and Luana Dread also left the octagon with the victory over foreign opponents. Ariane Sorriso finished in the opening clash, but it was against compatriot Istela Nunes.

Owner of a discreet performance, Carlos Boi was surpassed by Andrei Arlovski in the judges’ decision. However, what caught the attention were the reprimands that the heavyweight received from his coach, Edilson “BlackGregor” Teixeira, at intervals between rounds. The coach tried to encourage the student by shouting, however, to no avail.

UFC Ladd vs Dumont Best Moments

In addition to Boi, who left the octagon with the bitter aftertaste of the setback, Mayra Sheetara succumbed to Manon Fiorot. The Frenchwoman was superior during the three rounds and won the triumph on points.

UFC Ladd vs Dumont – Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont

UFC Ladd vs Dumont – Andrei Arlovski vs Carlos Boi

UFC Ladd v Dumont – Jim Miller v Erick Gonzalez

UFC Ladd vs Dumont – Manon Fiorot vs Mayra Sheetara

UFC Ladd v Dumont – Nate Landwehr v Ludovit Klein

UFC Ladd vs Dumont – Andrew Sanchez vs Bruno Blindado

UFC Ladd v Dumont – Danny Roberts v Ramazan Emeev

UFC Ladd vs Dumont – Luana Dread vs Lupita Godinez

UFC Ladd vs Dumont – Danaa Batgerel vs Brandon Davis

UFC Ladd vs Dumont – Ariane Sorriso vs Istela Nunes