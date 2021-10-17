‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ will be one of the shortest soap operas on Globo’s 9:00 pm schedule. Understand

Cauã Reymond, Andréia Horta and Juan Paiva in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: João Miguel Junior/Globo)

“Um Lugar ao Sol” will have only 107 chapters, a format that hasn’t been seen in Globo’s 9 pm band for many years. It’s the effect of the pandemic, of course, but it’s also an old claim by authors and cast that could become a rule in the future. Lícia Manzo’s plot would initially account for 143 chapters. Afterwards, with adjustments to the grid, he won another 12. It was finally decided that the number would be much smaller.

The network had already been thinking about making soap operas leaner at 6 pm. The tests would begin with the plot by Gilberto Braga, who would have around 104 in total. However, the project ended up cancelled.

“Um Lugar ao Sol” opens next month, after numerous delays and stoppages in recordings due to the pandemic. The story will star Cauã Reymond in the role of twins Renato and Cristian, separated shortly after birth.

The first, raised in a wealthy family, will be engaged to the character of Alinne Moraes. The other, raised in an orphanage, will partner with Andréia Horta. Juan Paiva, also pictured above, will be Christian’s best friend, who will assume the identity of his rich brother after his death.

