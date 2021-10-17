Understand the changes in aspirin recommendation in the United States

So now should we stop taking aspirin?

While many of our health conversations are rightly focused on Covid-19, there are other health developments that are worth discussing with a physician.

The US Preventive Services Task Force announced draft new recommendations on aspirin use on October 12th. The voluntary panel of disease prevention experts is advising adults age 60 and older not to start taking aspirin to protect their hearts unless they have a history of stroke or heart attack.

The task force also recommends that adults ages 40 to 59 who are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease but have no history of the disease should talk to their doctor about whether to take aspirin for heart health. The document is still a draft — the official recommendation could be in November.

What is behind the changes? How does this affect you if you are already taking aspirin? Who should start taking aspirin?

We talked about it with the medical analyst at CNN International, Dr. Leana Wen. She is an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University’s Milken Institute of Public Health School of Public Health.

Dr. Wen is also the author of a new book, “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health” (no edition in Brazil).

CNN: A lot of people take aspirin, thinking it’s harmless. But it seems that the medicine may also have some risks.

Dr. Leana Wen: That’s exactly it. We need to keep in mind that virtually all medications carry risks. In the case of aspirin, a possible side effect is an increased risk of bleeding. This is a big reason why the national task force is recommending a change in orientation, particularly for older people. Elderly people are more prone to falls, and taking aspirin can increase the risk of bleeding in the brain if the person falls and hits their head. There is also an increased possibility of gastrointestinal bleeding for people who take aspirin.

CNN: Are there still benefits to taking an aspirin daily?

Wen: Absolutely. Studies have consistently shown that regular aspirin use lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The question for aspirin and all medications is whether the benefits outweigh the risks. There is no one-size-fits-all answer.

There are clearly some individuals who are at high risk for heart attack and stroke. For these people, specifically those who have already had a heart attack or stroke, the use of aspirin continues to be recommended. There are others who may be at greater risk, such as people with hypertension, diabetes and other factors that predispose to cardiovascular disease. On a case-by-case basis, aspirin may still be recommended, depending on age and other circumstances. On the other hand, there are some people on the opposite end of the spectrum who may have bleeding disorders and probably shouldn’t be taking aspirin on a daily basis.

I think what the task force is trying to say is that people shouldn’t assume they need to take aspirin. There needs to be a careful assessment of the risks and benefits.

CNN: And anyone who is already routinely taking aspirin should stop?

Wen: No. First, because these are still proposals, draft recommendations. The task force document is now going through the comment phase, and final recommendations are expected in November. At the moment, the recommendations have not officially changed.

Second, the authors of the draft guidelines specifically say that people should not stop taking aspirin if they are already taking it. There may be risks associated with suddenly stopping any medication, including aspirin.

CNN: Is it good to talk to the doctor about whether to take aspirin or not?

Wen: Yes of course. It is always a good idea to talk to your doctor about the medications you are taking.

Most importantly, make sure your doctor is aware that you are taking aspirin. I’ve found that because aspirin is an over-the-counter medication, patients often don’t mention taking it unless the doctor specifically asks. Make sure your doctor knows that you are taking aspirin and any other over-the-counter medication, or a dietary or herbal supplement.

Even if it was a doctor’s recommendation, it’s worth talking about it again. It’s good to understand why you’re taking it. Discussing the risks and benefits of each medication is always a good idea, as is ongoing reassessment. Just because something has been recommended to you before doesn’t mean it will always work, especially as medical circumstances and clinical guidelines change.

CNN: And who takes aspirin once in a while, for example, when they have a headache?

Wen: There are many people who take aspirin or aspirin-containing products for headaches and other occasional ailments. Again, it’s important to tell your doctor that you use it occasionally. There may be better remedies for you, and aspirin may interfere with other medications, if you are taking other anticoagulants, for example, or if you have, say, a stomach ulcer, it may not be advisable to take aspirin.

In general, however, the draft recommendations are not aimed at people who take aspirin once in a while, but at people who are taking aspirin every day, who think it prevents heart attacks and strokes. Again, some people may still need to do this, but others may not.

CNN: What if you haven’t started taking aspirin? Should you wait before picking up the pharmacy?

Wen: Talk to your doctor before starting aspirin. I’ve found that many people start taking aspirin because they think it’s the right thing to do when they reach a certain age. That’s not the case, and I think that’s the most important lesson from the policy change. Aspirin is a medicine like others. The risks and benefits must be carefully considered and evaluated together with your doctor.

(*Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)