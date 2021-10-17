Understand what is ‘metaverse’, secret of games like Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, and know why Facebook, Gucci and Emicida are keeping an eye on it

A week before the crash that brought down Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg piqued the curiosity of half the world by announcing a $50 million investment in “building the metaverse”. Metaverse? The little word that led the tycoon and his big tech to disburse such amount (simple, compared to the $6 billion personal lost on the day of the “blackout”) is on the rise. “Roblox”, “Fortnite” and “Minecraft”, extremely popular games today, are the harbingers of this metaverse. But what does the concept of turn mean?

— There are many definitions and confusions precisely because the metaverse does not exist yet. But it would be the possibility of, in fact, connecting the physical world to the virtual – explains Professor Anderson Rocha, director of the Institute of Computing at Unicamp and the Laboratory of Artificial Intelligence Recod.ai.

Today, however long we spend online, there is physical life outside of digital. The connection between the two would be such a metaverse, made possible by technologies such as virtual reality glasses, clothes with tactile sensors and ultra-fast internet connections.

Imagine a classroom, suggests Professor Silvio Meira, chief scientist at TDS.company. If the metaverse ever exists and student X chooses to attend class at home, his experience and that of all his classmates should be as if he were at school.

“People will see X in the classroom. When he raises his hand at home and speaks, everyone at school will see and hear him as if he were right there,” explains Silvio. — Your identity will be visible to everyone.

It looks like “The Matrix”, but it isn’t. If in Keanu Reeves’ film the character Neo had to choose between virtual or physical reality, in the metaverse they mix.

— In the feature film, the discussion was about a split between physical and virtual spaces. The idea of ​​the metaverse is to overlap the two – says Christian Perrone, coordinator of the area of ​​law and technology at ITS Rio.

despite the hype The term appeared in 1992 in Neal Stephenson’s book “Snow Crash” (Aleph Publishing). The American was the first to bring the discussion to the fore, in a world still without internet, by telling the story of a pizza delivery guy who is also a hacker and has experiences in a virtual universe. The work was cited as a great influence for “Second life”. Created in 2003, the game was a success, with 3D avatars simulating a “real life”, considered by many to be the first wave of an attempt to build a metaverse.

Today, “Roblox”, “Minecraft”, “Fortnite” and company, interactive, three-dimensional and community games, are the latest frontier in this quest.

—Games are the Formula One of computing. It is where techniques taken to the limit are tried. A place to test from computer graphics to artificial intelligence, including ethical issues — says Professor Bruno Feijó, from the Information Technology department at the Centro Técnico Científico at PUC-Rio. — The game is a simulation, and so is the metaverse.

So it makes sense that game companies like Epic (from “Fortnite”) and Roblox Corporation are so tied to this issue. Apparently, that’s where things are moving faster. Your son or your grandson say so. Only on “Roblox” were 48 million active users daily in August. There, young people like student Davi Raulino, from Fortaleza, a player since he was 12 (the platform was created in 2006), has an avatar that “walks”, meets friends and plays games created by other members of the community.

Big people

He is also present at concerts and launches, an increasingly common initiative in the industry. Promoting events on these platforms, which now go beyond games, is the business of the day. Emicida, for example, was announced this month as an attraction on “Fortnite”. Actress and influencer Paris Hilton has just launched her own universe within “Roblox”. The platform also partnered with brands Vans and Gucci. In “The Sandbox Game”, the big star is Snoop Dogg, who plays there frequently and even has a mansion in this (still) parallel world.

— I enjoy participating in events, joining my friends. Even if it’s not to play or fulfill a specific objective – says Davi, who “was” recently in the premiere of an anime in “Roblox”. — There were screens showing episodes. It was fun.

Fortnite: in search of the metaverse Photo: Publicity

David knows that it’s a while before this experience is, in fact, a metaverse like the one in the definition strictu sensu. Virtual and augmented reality technologies need to advance a lot for the experience of both the launch of the series in which he participated and the classroom proposed by Silvio Meira to be really powerful and believable.

— The techniques we have today are still limited, the devices heavy. And immersion, how is it? It’s not just being visibly in the environment. We will need the sense of touch, it will be interesting to have a sense of smell, to develop other senses – says Anderson Rocha.

cryptocurrency opens doors

The Covid-19 pandemic, which, digitally speaking, made us walk ten years in one, ended up driving the search for the metaverse as well. Thiago Toshio, creative technology specialist at GoVision and BoomReal, points out that we’ve been much more comfortable with the digital environment (whether adopting e-commerce or a remote course) since March of last year, which accelerated the metaverse conversation in several levels. And one of them was the issue of cryptocurrencies, fundamental in the metaverse concept.

— Five years from now, metaverses will be more evolved platforms, and people will feel more secure in dealing with a non-traditional economy. I believe that virtual coins will have an increasing impact on our lives – says Thiago.

He also cites the NFT (a kind of seal of ownership and authenticity of objects) and the blockchain (the system that guarantees the security of coins and “stamps”) as hot concepts in the tech world and essential in the functioning of the metaverse.

The conversation really is for the future. Facebook, in the statement about the million-dollar investment in research on the metaverse, speaks in ten, 15 years. Anderson Rocha, director of the Instituto de Computação at Unicamp, not only thinks that all this talk is something for decades, but also for niches.

—Personally, I believe it can happen in certain segments, and not in a generalized way. In some areas of knowledge, such as medicine and education, this will develop a lot, but not as something that we will live in this world – says Anderson.

The remote worker thread is also linked in the metaverse. Facebook itself launched Horizon Workrooms in August, whose idea is to bring virtual reality to the home office, reducing distances with glasses.

The 22-year-old designer Natã Raulino works at home today in a scheme that represents a company environment.

— It simulates the experience of being in the meeting room or at the table itself — says Nathan, David’s brother, the player of “Roblox” from Fortaleza. — One of the coolest points is to make communication more efficient. A colleague can come to my desk and talk to me by voice with their avatar. In the messaging system, sometimes things went by.

For Christian Perrone, from ITS, we are in need of immersive experiences. Which is quite a push for us to think about the future, whether at a concert, museum or office.

“This will boost the vision of being able to be in a metaverse.