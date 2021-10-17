‘Undetectable’ HIV-positives rewrite HIV history

BRASÍLIA — Writer Thaís Renovatto, 38, works in the marketing area of ​​a multinational. DJ in her spare time, she fell in love with her husband at one of the parties she organized for friends at the office. Before long, they were married and the parents of two children. Today, Thais is divided between professional tasks, home and family life. A life that may seem ordinary, but has a special story narrated in his book “Five years with me”: Thais is part of the generation of “undetectables” that carry the HIV virus, but in such a low charge that the infection does not even manifest itself. is transferable. Unlike patients who, in the 1980s and 1990s, saw the virus as a death sentence, they lead a caring, but healthy and, above all, happy life.

After discovering that she had been infected by her ex-boyfriend, in 2014, Thais turned feelings of anger and fear into forgiveness. Therapy restored confidence. One pill a day maintains the rest of your normal routine. Thais and her husband Rodrigo are “serodifferent” — she has the virus; he didn’t—but the difference was never a problem. The children, born after the infection, are not HIV positive.

— I got pregnant naturally. I tried to accept myself and started to open up to people. Then, I was no longer worried about prejudice — says the writer, who during pregnancy took special care and did not breastfeed, following medical protocol.

Today, in addition to regularly taking antiretroviral drugs, ensuring that her viral load remains undetectable, she is checked every eight months for follow-up:

— These days I don’t use a condom with my husband. We have a closed relationship, we went to the doctor, who guided us, and we decided that.

Thais Renovatto, 38, with his family Photo: Personal archive

The infectologist physician Lívia Ribeiro, district technical reference in infectology at the Federal District Health Department, explains that there is no risk of transmission by undetectable, in sexual relations. She reinforces, however, that not using condoms increases the risk for other STIs (sexually transmitted infections).

— The aim of antiretroviral therapy is to keep the viral load in the blood undetectable, which is verified through the RT-PCR test for HIV. Thus, the person continues to live with the virus in some reservoirs, but there is not enough circulating virus to infect another person – he says.

A study by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) reveals that, in Brazil, 40 years after the beginning of the epidemic, 81% of people interviewed still report that it is very difficult to live with prejudice.

— The most vulnerable people lose their jobs and abandon health care — observes Claudia Velasquez, representative and director of Unaids in the country, warning of the urgency of democratizing information.

Thais, who went into military service to remove stigmas about the disease, regrets that there are still people who play with phrases like “ah, you’re thin, so you have AIDS” or ask if HIV passes through kissing.

‘Undetectable’ write a new chapter

The “undetectables” write a new chapter in the history of the disease. HIV is increasingly treated as a chronic condition. In 1977, the Danish doctor Margrethe Rask, who was in Africa investigating Ebola, was the first to die of pneumonia after developing a “strange clinical picture”. The epidemic exploded in the 1980s. In Brazil, a striking image was that of Cazuza, who was taken by the disease at the age of 32, at the height of his musical career. Cases were wrongly associated with sexuality.

In addition to overturning false assumptions, specialists are concerned about the worsening of statistics in Brazil, with reported cases rising from 12,985 in 2011 to 41,919 in 2019. Studies indicate that the pandemic hampered care, prevention and testing of the disease.

But the scenario is different. With the early start of treatment, HIV-positive people do not necessarily develop AIDS, which sets in with opportunistic infections at an advanced stage of the disease.

At 1.87 meters tall and weighing 90 kilos, Christiano Ramos, 54, walks an hour a day and enjoys playing volleyball on weekends. He gained weight with the pandemic, like many others, and lives a very different life from the period shortly after discovering he had HIV, at 18 years of age. Between 1988 and 1994, he was “waiting for a death that did not come”. Now, hope to grow old.

— It is a chronic disease, like any other, that has high quality treatment. People need to learn to live with the medicine, which will become their elixir of life – says Christiano, who heads the NGO Amigos da Vida in DF, and also works for LGBTQIA+ causes, providing legal assistance to about 250 people per month.

The tire repairman Paulo de Tarso (fictitious name), from Goiânia (GO), 28 years old, went through several challenges to find work, leisure and a steady relationship. He was born with HIV, and his mother died of AIDS when he was 10 years old. He was taken to an institution. Today, he takes care of himself, but hides the disease.

— I’m in good health. I will never tell anyone that I have HIV. But the person doesn’t need to change their life. The only thing to do is take the pills.

Paulo says that he started treating himself in a “sloppy” way in adolescence until he understood that he needed discipline. He says that it is difficult for those who have the virus to find “nice people” and face relationships “nice”.

— I’ve even been threatened. I stayed like a person, and the brother, who knew about my situation, arrived and said: “let’s stop this, otherwise I’m going to kill you”. At school, the principal knew and treated me differently.

Lívia Ribeiro recalls the importance of respect:

— The individual deserves to be respected and to have access to the (Health) service. Those who are at risk for HIV are any and all individuals who are sexually exposed.