Uruguay forwards Tabárez’s stay, and Aguirre remains at Inter until the end of the Brasileirão | soccer

After a Saturday of apprehension, Inter fans received a boost on Sunday. Óscar Tabárez will remain in charge of Uruguay’s coach for the games against Argentina and Bolivia in November. The decision of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) spills over into Beira-Rio. After all, Diego Aguirre was appointed as the main candidate to occupy the post at Celeste and will continue at the club in Rio Grande do Sul.

There was a meeting on Saturday to discuss the case. The situation has not decreed a position and a new meeting between the leaders is scheduled for this Sunday. However, the Maestro sequence is underway to at least end the year ahead of Suárez and Cavani’s team.

– It’s not official yet, but (Tabárez) will probably stay a few more rounds (from the Qualifiers) – Gaston Tealdi, vice president of the AUF, told the ge.

1 of 1 Diego Aguirre leads Inter this Sunday against Palmeiras — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Diego Aguirre leads Inter this Sunday against Palmeiras — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

With Tabárez kept, Aguirre will finish the Brasileirão in Beira-Rio. The Uruguayan is responsible for Inter’s resumption in the competition. The coach defined a lineup, which is only changed when there are problems with injury, suspension or summons and a way of acting. Fixed defensive problems and improved offensive production, led by Yuri Alberto’s phase.

An exit from the plough would be a complicating factor for continuity. The summit would need to return to the market in search of a coach, who would face the final rounds of the national, get to know the group and implement their ideas.