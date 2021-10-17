Vaccinated will no longer need to distance themselves in Mecca | World

Vaccinated faithful were able to pray together this Sunday (17) in the Grand Mosque of Mecca for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, after Saudi authorities lifted measures of social distancing.

The mosque in Mecca (West), Islam’s main holy place, received millions of Muslims before the disease spread in late 2019.

However, the epidemic forced the imposition of access restrictions that were gradually eased during the last few months, especially for the vaccinated pilgrims.

From now on, “the Grand Mosque can be used to its fullest capacity, with the obligation for employees and visitors to wear a mask at all times”, announced the Ministry of Interior, in a statement published by the official SPA news agency.

The ruling applies from this Sunday to people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, he said.

Public places, such as transportation, restaurants and cinemas, will also be able to operate at full capacity across the country and it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask outdoors, according to the statement.

In normal times, hach ​​and umrah (small pilgrimage) mobilize around $12 billion a year in Saudi Arabia, which is trying to diversify its oil-dependent economy.