Vaccination advance releases tourism and sector forecasts resumption of travel at the end of the year – 10/16/2021 – Market

Stimulated by vaccination against Covid-19, the tourism sector shows signs of improvement in Brazil and expects the resumption to gain strength in the coming months with the holidays and the end-of-year festivities.

While economic activity remains fragile, what encourages the sector is the combination of lesser restrictions on the movement of people and repressed demand for travel during the pandemic.

Despite still being below the pre-crisis level, tourism has been reducing losses in recent months. Calculations by CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism) illustrate the scenario.

In August, the gap between the sector’s revenues and generation potential narrowed for the fifth consecutive month. In the period, the loss in relation to the invoicing capacity was R$ 15.3 billion. This is the smallest difference since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In fact, there is an improvement, mainly in some subsectors of tourism, such as accommodation and air transport”, says Fabio Bentes, economist at CNC.

“We believe in an acceleration in the fourth quarter, directly related to the advance in the movement of people.”

Last year, the volume of tourism revenue plummeted 36.6% in the country. In 2021, the outlook is for an increase of 19.8%, indicates the CNC.

According to Bentes, the advance is not greater because there are threats such as the escalation of inflation.

Due to the increase in the prices of basic items, such as food and electricity, the share of the family budget allocated to non-essential expenses, including travel and tours, is smaller, explains the economist.

According to CNC, tourism should reach full recovery of the level of income during the second quarter of 2022. The previous estimate pointed to the fourth quarter of next year.

Google search data show that Brazilians’ interest in travel reached, in September, the highest level since March of last year. The search is especially aimed at dates like New Year’s Eve and Christmas.

“We have seen a greater desire from people. They want to make dreams come true again, and one of them is traveling”, points out Mônica Carvalho, business director for travel, mobility, financial services, telecommunications and entertainment at Google Brasil.

“The pace of vaccination and less social isolation end up helping planning.”

The city of Rio de Janeiro was the most searched domestic destination on Google by Brazilians in August. According to HotéisRIO (Unification of Accommodation Means of the City of Rio de Janeiro), the occupation of local hotels has been advancing in recent months.

It is in the range of 65% to 70% on Saturdays and Sundays, when there is a greater presence of tourists who visit the city in search of leisure.

During the week, the percentage has been lower, close to 40%, due to the scarcity of corporate events.

According to Alfredo Lopes, President of HotéisRIO, the expectation is for greater movement in the coming months, with the momentum of vaccination and minor restrictions.

The City of Rio, by the way, has already signaled that it wants to authorize New Year’s Eve and Carnival, without restrictive measures, as long as the conditions of the pandemic allow.

“We believe that the big change will be from New Year’s Eve”, says Lopes. “There are already hotels in Barra da Tijuca and in the south zone with 80% of occupancy reserved for the end of the year,” he adds.

The official claims that, in the pandemic, the city’s hotel chain has been receiving mainly tourists from closer states, such as São Paulo.

The couple from Santos (SP) Jorge Calazans, 46, and Mayra Dias, 47, are part of this group. On the last 6th, a Wednesday, the two lawyers traveled by car to Rio, in a journey of approximately seven hours.

Initially, the displacement was motivated by professional appointments scheduled for the next two days. But, with the weekend approaching, the couple decided to extend their stay in the capital of Rio de Janeiro until Sunday (10).

The idea was to tour the city, avoiding crowds, say the lawyers, who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19. The place chosen for the accommodation was a hotel on the south side overlooking one of the city’s postcards, the Sugar Loaf Mountain.

“With vaccination, we feel a little more comfortable,” says Mayra.

In addition to Rio, other traditional destinations in the country, such as the Northeast, continue to attract the interest of tourists, says Marina Figueiredo, vice president of Braztoa (Brazilian Association of Tourism Operators).

According to her, the sector started to feel a clearer improvement in business from the middle of this year. Marina associates the advance with immunization against Covid-19 and the resumption of the national air network.

“It is still difficult to estimate when we will reach the pre-pandemic level, but the scenario has become more positive”, he comments.

“We have more destinations being sold, and people’s fear has been reduced with the vaccine. This gives a much better end-of-year perspective than last year.”

In September, the domestic network of the airline sector grew for the fifth consecutive month, according to Abear (Brazilian Air Companies Association). The average was almost 1,800 matches per day.

The result is equivalent to 74.6% of the offer of flights by national companies before the impact of the pandemic, in early March 2020. The percentage is the highest since the last month of January (74.8%).

“Most of the public on board at this moment are looking for leisure”, mentions Eduardo Sanovicz, president of Abear.

According to the official, the expectation is to reach, in the first quarter of 2022, 100% of the pre-crisis air network. Sanovicz highlights the stimulus generated by vaccination, but warns of challenges that remain on the horizon of the sector.

Among them is the price of aviation kerosene, pressured by the high dollar and the appreciation of oil. The value of fuel soared 91.7% in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year, reported Abear in a statement. In the entity’s view, the increase may slow the resumption of the airline industry.

The advance of costs generates a reflex for the consumer’s pocket. In 12 months until September, air tickets rose 56.81% in the country, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

“We had a lot of storm during the pandemic, and the rain is not over yet. Costs continue to rise”, points out Sanovicz.

Despite the pressure from fuels, the climate is also more optimistic in the road sector. Ticket sales platform DeÔnibus, for example, reports a more consistent improvement in business from May.

In September, demand for tickets reached a level 30% higher than in the same month of 2019, says Breno Moraes, CEO of the company. The move brings a dose of relief to the cash after the losses in the pandemic.

“The behavior of the last few months has a lot to do with vaccination”, analyzes Moraes. “There is also that whole thesis of repressed demand. There is a combination of factors.”