Valentim was in a fight in Laranjeiras in 96

Fluminense and Athletico face off this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT) at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship, in a confrontation of certain rivalry over the years. All this because of a historic fight in 1996, at Estádio das Laranjeiras. Now Hurricane coach, Alberto Valentim actively participated in the confusion — the photo that opens this article shows him flying a fan who invaded the field.

The atmosphere was tense, as Tricolor lived the drama of fighting relegation and needed to beat the rival. On the field, the victory by 3 to 2 earned the lead for the Paraná, who had one of the best teams in their history, in addition to sinking the Flu.

In the second half, the tricolor fans present at Laranjeiras exchanged provocations with the athletic goalkeeper Ricardo Pinto, a Fluminense spawn. After an invasion of the field and a stoppage in the game, the atmosphere was already tense, and in a goal exit, Ricardo was attacked by Leo Percovich, Flu’s goalkeeper who was in the opposing area to try for a draw.

Fight in 1996 marked the beginning of the rivalry between Fluminense and Athletico, who face each other for the Brasileirão Image: Reproduction

The referee Antônio Vidal da Silva only gave the Uruguayan Tricolor’s yellow card, and soon after, a general fight broke out on the stadium’s lawn.

Much of the crowd that was behind the goal invaded the field and attacked Athletico players. Ricardo Pinto went to the locker rooms loaded, with a cut on his head. In the confusion, Alberto Valentim, then right-back for the team from Paraná, gave Leo Percovich a flying shot.

Fluminense lost field commands and needed to send their final games to Espírito Santo. At the end of the competition, the controversy between the two teams continued, as TV Globo’s Jornal Nacional triggered the Ivens Mendes Case, where Corinthians and Athletico bought results from the president of CONAF (National Football Arbitration Commission).

Although the recordings incriminate Presidents Alberto Dualib and Mario Celso Petraglia, nothing happened to them. The team from Paraná began the dispute for the 1997 Brasileirão with less five points by decision of the STJD. Ivens Mendes was banned from football. Fluminense and Bragantino, the last two placed in 1996, were not relegated to Serie B, and Serie A had 26 clubs the following year.

Since then, the two teams have faced each other a few times in decisive confrontations: in 2001, Hurricane won the semifinal against Tricolor and in the end, ended up being Brazilian champion. In 2007, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, he gave Flu, who took the title. In 2015, in the final of the First League Cup, Fluminense won in Juiz de Fora and won the cup. In 2018, another clash, this time in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana. Again Athletico did better, won both and won the competition.

Flu wants to win again; Athletic must have reservations

In 2021, the confrontation promises to be more tepid. Without winning or scoring goals for three games in the Brasileirão, Fluminense wants to rediscover the victories against an Athletico who must have reserves, with an eye on the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Red Bull Bragantino.

Marcão will promote changes in the team, which will have David Braz kept in defense, Marlon at left-back, Arias in the middle and John Kennedy in attack, as anticipated by the UOL Sport. Valentim, on the other hand, should give Christian and Pedro Rocha chances, modifying a little the team that comes from irregular sequence in the competition.

DATASHEET

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

ATHLETIC x FLUMINENSE

Date and time: 10/17/2021, at 4 pm

Local: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias (MG) and Ricardo Junior (MG)

Video Arbitrator: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto (MG)

Where to watch: TV Globo, Premiere and Real Time of UOL Score.

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Thiago Heleno (Zé Ivaldo), Lucas Fasson and Nicolás Hernandez; Khellven, Richard (Erick), Christian and Pedrinho; Carlos Eduardo, Pedro Rocha and Bissoli. Technician: Alberto Valentine.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz, Marlon; André, Yago and Arias; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and John Kennedy. Technician: Bookmark.