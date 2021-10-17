Valentina warns Day about approaching pedestrians

This afternoon, Valentina called Dayane to talk and said she is worried about the approach of some pedestrians after her friend becomes a farmer.

“Friend, I’m very worried that people will hurt you. Because I’m seeing some people get close to you…”, Valentina began and Day interrupted: “You know I know how to defend myself, right? You know exactly that I’m following a line of reasoning, thought, game, priorities”.

Valentina explained: “The issue of priority is not that. The issue is that, this is a fact, you go back to a farmer and people start treating you very well. But I think you deserve a rest and to be treated well. Because since you got machine gunned down, nobody deserves it. But like, I’m really scared, I really wanted you to realize who’s really done a million things and it’s really cool, and who really likes you. I don’t think your priority changes never because I know you’re extremely smart and loyal. But I’m so afraid you’ll be hurt or disappointed.”

Day asked: “With people, right, you say” and the farmer’s friend agreed: “With people. Because you just put a hat on your head and people change.”

The model said that she realized this after the dynamics at Hora do Faro, as she did not receive any ‘outside’ sign: “But I realized yesterday that I didn’t win any out, you know? Until then, for a month, everyone wanted me out of this house. Do you think I was born yesterday, Valentina? You think I don’t know.”

Valentina analyzed: “But I also think that people are starting to get to know you better. That’s good. Seeing the Dayane side of the heart. What worries me is like this, as we are very heart, very, I’m afraid of… .What would happen to me, I say: ‘Good, they know me, they really like me’. And then, when the term ends, you’ll be disappointed and hurt you.”

Earlier, the two talked in the living room and Day revealed that he noticed that some pedestrians changed their behavior with her after winning the farmer’s hat of the week.