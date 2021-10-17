Vasco increases chances of access by beating the Thigh to 19%; risk of fall in Brazil-RS follows 99% | brazilian series b

At the top, 10 teams dream of qualifying for Serie A, but four have less than a 15% chance, according to projections on the Infobola website, run by mathematician Tristão Garcia. In the fight against sticking, 11 clubs are at risk of relegation.
Coritiba leads the championship — Photo: ge
One of the highlights in the 30th round was Vasco da Gama, who beat the leader Coritiba and saw the chances of returning to the elite increase from 9% to 19%.
Despite the defeat away from home, Coxa is closest to guaranteeing access, with 91%, followed by Botafogo (83%), Goiás (68%) and Avaí (63%).
In the fight against the fall, the lantern Brasil-RS has a 99% risk of being downgraded. Confidence (85%), Vitória (86%) and Londrina (59%) complete the Z-4.
See the teams’ chances of access:
- 1st Coritiba: 91% – 54 points
- 2nd Botafogo: 83% – 52 points
- 3rd Goiás: 68% – 51 points
- 4th Avaí: 63% – 50 points
- 5th CRB: 40% – 49 points
- 6th Vasco: 19% – 46 points
- 8th CSA: 15% – 45 points
- 7th Guarani: 14% – 46 points
- 9th Nautical: 6% – 44 points
- 10th Sampaio Corrêa: 1% – 40 points
Check out the teams at risk of relegation:
- 20th Brazil of Pelotas: 99% – 20 points
- 19th Trust: 85% – 28 points
- 18th Victory: 86% – 29 points
- 17th London: 59% – 31 points
- 16th Black Bridge: 25% – 34 points
- 15th Worker-PR: 22% – 35 points
- 14th Brusque: 15% – 35 points
- 13th Vila Nova: 3% – 38 points
- 12th Row: 3% – 38 points
- 11th Cruise 2% – 39 points
- 10th Sampaio Corrêa 1% – 40 points