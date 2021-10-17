Vasco increases chances of access by beating the Thigh to 19%; risk of fall in Brazil-RS follows 99% | brazilian series b

At the top, 10 teams dream of qualifying for Serie A, but four have less than a 15% chance, according to projections on the Infobola website, run by mathematician Tristão Garcia. In the fight against sticking, 11 clubs are at risk of relegation.

One of the highlights in the 30th round was Vasco da Gama, who beat the leader Coritiba and saw the chances of returning to the elite increase from 9% to 19%.

Despite the defeat away from home, Coxa is closest to guaranteeing access, with 91%, followed by Botafogo (83%), Goiás (68%) and Avaí (63%).

In the fight against the fall, the lantern Brasil-RS has a 99% risk of being downgraded. Confidence (85%), Vitória (86%) and Londrina (59%) complete the Z-4.

See the teams’ chances of access:

1st Coritiba: 91% – 54 points

2nd Botafogo: 83% – 52 points

3rd Goiás: 68% – 51 points

4th Avaí: 63% – 50 points

5th CRB: 40% – 49 points

6th Vasco: 19% – 46 points

8th CSA: 15% – 45 points

7th Guarani: 14% – 46 points

9th Nautical: 6% – 44 points

10th Sampaio Corrêa: 1% – 40 points

Check out the teams at risk of relegation: