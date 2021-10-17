Vasco plays well, beats Coritiba and touches the G4 of Serie B

If it depends on the enthusiasm of the fans and on performances such as the victory over Coritiba, by 2-1, today (16), in São Januário, Vasco goes up. Fernando Diniz’s team played well, prevailed at home over the leader of Serie B, touched the G4 and is still alive to return to the first division.

Cano and Nenê scored the goals in the Cruz-Maltino triumph, and Léo Gamalho decreased for the Paraná. Now with 46 points, four less than the current fourth-placed Goiás, the Cariocas occupy the sixth position in the second.

Also this Saturday, Avaí enters the field and can leave the difference between Vasco and G4 to five points. Even so, in recovery, the club tries everything to return to Serie A.

Riquelme shines and delights fans

Strong marking, lettering, elastic and lots of personality. Riquelme had a great performance against Coritiba and enchanted the fans present at São Januário. The youth from the base shone on the left-back, making the fans and the commentator Lédio Carmona, who made the game for SporTV/Premiere, remember Felipe, who also appeared on Colina.

Ricardo fails and plays unsafe game

The day was one of victory and good performance against a strong opponent, but Vasco also had bad moments. In an unsafe game, defender Ricardo Graça failed in Léo Gamalho’s goal and shortly after gave another pixotada in defense, giving a clear opportunity to Coritiba. Olympic champion, the young man did not repeat his best games for Cruz-Maltino.

Vasco starts well and presses Coritiba

In the style of Fernando Diniz, with possession of the ball and pressure on marking, Vasco started the game well and made use of their fans to put the leader Coritiba against the wall. The problem was the aim. At seven and 14, with Morato and Marquinhos Gabriel, the team worked well up front and arrived fast to submit, but stopped in defense.

Cano takes advantage of Wilson’s failure and opens the score

When Coxa tried to go out a little more and got their first submission in the game, with Igor Paixão, Cruz-Maltino took advantage of the visiting team’s error to open the scoring. At 18, in a good attack plot, Nenê supported Pec to kick hard. Wilson hit clothes and Cano, well positioned, played for the net.

Vasco loses chances to make the second

The goal made Vasco improve in the game. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Fernando Diniz’s team worked the ball calmly looking for spaces opened by Coritiba, who tried to compete more and climb their lines. At 28, Morato took advantage of the silly defense and hit hard, but Wilson prevented the second. At 42, Pec received it on the left, invaded the area and hit the cross, but Cano, without an angle, hit the net on the outside. Cruz-Maltino almost didn’t go to the break with an even bigger advantage.

Coritiba handles balls in the area

Trying to use the height of Léo Gamalho against Vasco’s defense, Coritiba had the aerial ball as the only alternative in the first stage. The team used and abused the chuveirinhos, but Castán and Ricardo showed up well to get the better of “Ibra das Araucárias”.

Leo Gamalho ends fast, and Coxa scores lightning goal

The players were still getting ready on the field when Léo Gamalho took advantage of Ricardo Graça’s failure and hit hard, in the corner, to tie the game, at 16 seconds into the second half. The striker, who had not scored in five games, ended the fast and kept the leader Coritiba in the game.

VAR confirms, and Nenê breaks the tie for Vasco

Without feeling the goal, Vasco responded in kind. At two minutes, Riquelme took the left and hit crossed. Cano slipped on the ball and Nenê appeared on the second stick to break the tie. On the field, the assistant marked offside, but after five minutes of delay, the VAR confirmed the goal and broke the tie in São Januário.

Coritiba goes up, and Vasco holds back

With the strength of the crowd and a lot of fighting, Cruz-Maltino managed to hold the pressure on Coritiba in the second half. Quite different from the first stage, the leader of the competition went up and worked well in the attack, but continued to bet too much on the aerial ball, which this time, it didn’t work. The experience of Nenê and Cano also helped a lot, as the team managed to hold the ball in front and avoid the running of the thigh.

DATASHEET

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS – SERIES B 2021

VASCO 2 x 1 CORITIBA

Stadium: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: October 16, 2021, at 4:30 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa-GO)

Assistants: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (Fifa-GO)

Yellow cards: Ricardo Graça, Marquinhos Gabriel and Cano (VAS); Luciano Castan and Léo Gamalho (CTB)

Income and audience: 6,213 payers (6,245 gifts) / R$ 150,524.00

Goals: Cano, 18 minutes into the first half, Léo Gamalho 1 minute into the second half and Nene, seven minutes into the second half.

VASCO: Lucão, Zeca (Léo Matos), Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme (Walber); Bruno Gomes; Morato (MT), Nene (Léo Jabá), Marquinhos Gabriel and Gabriel Pec (Romulo); Pipe. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

CORITIBA: Wilson, Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castan and Guilherme Biro; Jhony (Cheek), Val and Robinho (Vaguininho); Matheus Alexandre (Rafinha), Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão (William Alves). Technician: Gustavo Morínigo.