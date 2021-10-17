Vasco wins Coritiba in São Januário for Series B

In the fight for access, the Vasco believes and gives reasons for the fans to also dream of returning to the elite. This Saturday, 16, packed by fans, the club overthrew the leader of the Serie B. In São Januário, Vasco scored 2-1 over the Coritiba, for the 30th round.

Thus, the Rio de Janeiro club is recovering from the defeat by Sampaio Corrêa, in the last round, and remains in the race for access. O Vasco moved up to sixth place with 46 points. At the moment, the gap to the G-4 is four points. Avaí, which has 50 points, is still playing this Saturday. In the worst case scenario, in the event of a victory from Santa Catarina over Confiança, away from home, the team from Rio will be five points behind Goiás, which has 51.







Vasco beats Coritiba 2-1 Photo: André Fabiano / Gazeta Press

After getting ahead and controlling the game in the first half, the Vasco took a lightning goal in the final stage. However, he got an almost immediate response and made it 2-1. Afterwards, he held back his efforts and secured an important victory.

In the next round, on Sunday, the 24th, the Vasco visit the Náutico, in Aflitos. already the Coritiba returns to the field this Tuesday and receives Sampaio Corrêa, at Couto Pereira.

Coach Fernando Diniz promoted a novelty in the Rio team. He stopped goalkeeper Vanderlei and put Lucão in the starting lineup. The Rio club took the initiative in the game, but found it difficult to create. However, it had a hesitation from Wilson and opportunism from Cano. At 18 minutes, Gabriel Pec kicked after a beautiful plot on the right and the goalkeeper of Coritiba hit clothes. the top scorer of Vasco not forgiven. Cano took the rebound and made 1-0.

The Rio club controlled the duel. Although he didn’t create many clear chances – Morato missed his target with a shot from the edge of the area. O Vasco was not threatened – the visitors only finished once in the initial stage.

The second completion of Coritiba found the net, in a lightning goal at the beginning of the final stage. After launching from the right, Ricardo Graça failed and couldn’t cut as he wanted. The ball was offered to Léo Gamalho. He kicked in the corner and equalized, at 16 seconds.

O Vasco gave the answer within two minutes. Riquelme kicked across and Nenê, after a deviation in Cano, scored. The arbitration marked an offside. The VAR took almost five minutes to check the bid, in view of such an adjusted bid, and scored a cool goal: 2-1.

O Coritiba came out more for the game, while the team from Rio de Janeiro started to scare on the counterattacks. Cano took a long time to submit and missed a chance to expand. Then he headed out after a cross from Pec. Gamalho also missed the mark, in the visitors’ response.

Lucão appeared well and palmed Nathaniel’s kick. O Vasco held the important victory.

DATASHEET

VASCO 2X1 CORITIBA

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: 10/16/2021, Saturday

Schedule: 4:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Public: 6,245 gifts

Yellow card: Luciano Castán and Léo Gamalho (Coritiba) and Marquinhos Gabriel, Ricardo Graça and Cano (Vasco)

Goals:

Vasco: Cano, at 18′ of the 1st T, Nenê, at the 2 of the 2nd T

Coritiba: Léo Gamalho, at 16 seconds of the 2nd T

VASCO: Lucão; Zeca (Léo Matos), Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castán and Riquelme (Walber); Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê (Léo Jabá); Gabriel Pec (MT), Morato (Rômulo) and Cano

Technician: Fernando Diniz

CORITIBA: Wilson; Nathaniel, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Jhony Douglas (Gustavo Bochecha), Val and Robinho (Waguininho); Matheus Alexandre (Rafinha), Igor Paixão (William Alves) and Léo Gamalho

Technician: Gustavo Morínigo