Victor Pecoraro has homophobic speech when mentioning Rico

Victor Pecoraro was the eliminated of the week of “A Fazenda 13”, and because of that, he is being interviewed in several places and programs of Record TV, and he ended up talking with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie in “Live do Eliminado”.

However, at one point, after 40 minutes of live, the actor ended up using a homophobic expression when mentioning Rico Melquiades, implying that because the influencer is gay, he could not be a man.

If I were a man in his place, he would undoubtedly be seen as a sexist. Now, because he’s gay…”, he fired.

“Gay isn’t a man?” Selfie asked. “Yes, but the weight of him being gay is different from a man, for example, because everything he did, people always ran their hands over his head, and other people in the house, I won’t mention the name, are being seen as sexist for comments,” said Victor.

“Do you think it’s because of the orientation that? What’s different?” Lucas asked, quite uncomfortable with the statement.

I think there is a difference. For me I think there is a difference. Because the attitudes he had, the disrespect for women, may also have gone on a heavy side”.

CRITICIZING BIL ARAÚJO

In addition to “Live do Eliminado”, Victor participated in the program “A Hora do Faro”, on Record TV. He answered questions from Chico Barney, Leo Dias, Keila Jimenez and Lucas Maciel and didn’t hide anything.

In the chat, he revealed that throwing yogurt at Rico Melquiades’ head, one of the highlights of the reality show so far, was something thought. Victor said he realized that Rico gained the prominence of the game and appealed in an attempt to appear more in the game.

Victor went further and said that if Rico doesn’t falter along the way, he has a good chance of taking the prize. “If Rico doesn’t waver, I think he’s a great deserving person, because he’s moving the farm,” he said.

When it came to distributing the signs, Victor called Solange Gomes incoherent, false, plain and foolish. Erasmo Viana was authentic, Tiago as honest and true and Mileide Mihaile as a friend.

The high point of the dynamic was Bil Araújo. Victor Pecoraro, who started a friend of the ex-BBB and ex-No Limite, was disappointed with the model and distributed small signs with negative adjectives, comparing him to Judas.

False, cheating, dishonest, hypocritical, liar, ungrateful and traitor were the “qualities”, followed by a “never participate in a reality show again” as advice he would give to Bil Araújo.

For Tati Quebra Barraco, Victor said he believed she would be a protagonist of the game, with chances of winning. He defined her as explosive and overbearing.

In the “Truth Machine”, in which an expert analyzes, he candidly answers questions about his experience in the house.

