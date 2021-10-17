VIDEO: Singer Tierry’s tour bus is spotted in dangerous maneuver in Pará | For

A video that began circulating on the internet this Friday (15th) shows a bus with a plot of the Bahian singer Tierry doing risky maneuvers and an attempt at dangerous overtaking on the Pará highway. According to the artist, the team is on tour and headed to Itaituba , southwestern Pará.

The images, taken by another driver passing by, show the bus at high speed trying to overtake a truck. However, the road shown in the video is two-way and the vehicle does not get room to maneuver.

After the image went viral and caused concern among the singer’s fans, Tierry positioned himself in an Instagram post about what happened. (look above). He claims that he did not know the driver’s attitude and says that when he became aware of the fact, he asked the employee to be dismissed from the company that provides services to the team.

“I’m scared of such imprudence, but I thank God for the deliverance that was given to all of us, to me, who routinely am there, going from one city to another (when there is no air transport) and my team, my friends and companions on the road, fathers of families”, lamented the artist.