Vince Neil crashes during performance and fractures rib · Rolling Stone

The band’s lead singer Vince Neil was immediately taken to hospital with breathing difficulties

On the night of this Friday, October 15th, the lead singer of Motley Crue, Vince Neil, had an accident on the festival stage Monsters on the Mountain, in Tennessee, United States, during a performance with the solo band – which also features musicians from slaughter in training.

At the time of the fall, the musician presented, accompanied by the solo band, one of the main classics of the career of Motley Crue, “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away).” Vince Neil he had approached the crowd to ask everyone present to accompany the song with applause when he lost his balance and fell off the stage.

The vocalist fractured his rib due to the fall and had difficulty breathing, being taken immediately to the Hospital, according to information from the blitz. the bass player Dana Strum was responsible for informing the public about the accident.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to hang on and resist… Please let’s give this guy a good round of applause,” he declared.

The show, however, was not finished after the fall of Neil. The musicians continued with the presentation and the guitarist Jeff Blando took over the vocals in “Live Wire,” of Motley Crue, and in covers of Led Zeppelin, black Sabbath, queen and Van Halen.

Watch the moment of the fall:

