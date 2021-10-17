Vince Neil falls off the stage and breaks his ribs; Look

Vince Neil, lead singer of Motley Crue, fell off the stage during a show last night and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, with a suspected fractured rib, according to musicians from his solo group.

According to TMZ, the 60-year-old singer was performing at the “Monster on the Mountain” festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (USA), with his solo band. The accident happened during the song “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” by Motley Crue.

Vince wouldn’t have noticed a gap between the stage and the speakers and ended up falling. With the help of a security guard, he got up with a limp and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Breaking News from Metal Sludge! Vince Neil has fallen at tonight’s Monsters on the Mountain festival and is being taken to a local area hospital now. pic.twitter.com/ahERWH34jr — metalsludge (@MetalSludge) October 16, 2021

Also according to the American website, the musician is doing well, but the test results were not officially released.

Dana Strum, who plays bass in the band, explained: “The truth is, Vince fell and broke some ribs. He wasn’t getting enough breathing and he’s going to deal with it with the doctors. He was very excited about singing and lives in Tennessee. stay and sing, but we say to him: ‘Don’t do this'”.

Guitarist Jeff Blando took over the vocals to play “Live Wire”, another classic by Neil’s former band, but the show was interrupted. Motley Crue even announced that it ended activities in 2015, but in 2018 the musicians commented that they would return to work on new songs.

According to TMZ, Vince Neil has already dealt with alcoholism, but is in a stable moment, ruling out any health problem as the cause of the accident.