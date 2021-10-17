Violence against women can reduce Brazil’s GDP by R$214 billion

The end of violence against women would save, in 10 years, more than R$ 214 billion in Brazilian GDP — an amount equivalent to a decade of the Bolsa Família program. At the same time, it would enable the creation of more than 2 million jobs in the country and an increase of more than R$ 97 billion in the wage bill and R$ 16.4 billion in government revenue.

These are the conclusions of the survey “Economic Impacts of Violence against Women”, carried out by the Management of Business Economy and Finance at Fiemg (Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais). According to the organization’s calculations, in a more extreme scenario, with an increase in violence against women, the impact on GDP would reach R$ 301.2 billion, with the loss of 2.8 million jobs. Here is the presentation of the research.

The researchers claim that violence against women causes the closure of 1.96 million jobs in Brazil, which accounts for a salary mass of R$ 91.44 billion and a collection of R$ 16.44 billion in taxes in 10 years.

One of those responsible for the survey, João Pio, consultant for Economic Studies at the Federation, emphasizes that violence against women affects society as a whole. The woman victim of violence, according to Pio, is shaken from several aspects, such as physical, moral and emotional. From an economic point of view, he explains, this violence can lead, in the short term, to reflexes such as absenteeism, work delays and job loss. In the long run, it reduces productivity, permanently reduces labor capacity and human capital.

“Among the consequences of this reality for the economic situation, there is a drop in income, with a reduction in consumption, and, consequently, a reduction in the revenues of companies, which start to invest less and to lay off”, ponders João Pio. women victims of violence miss, on average, 18 days of work per year, which implies a loss of salary mass of R$ 974.8 million.

A survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows that 54.5% of women aged 15 or over were part of the country’s workforce in 2019. The workforce is made up of all people who are employed or looking for a job . The data are from the second edition of the study Gender statistics: social indicators of women in Brazil, which provides varied information on the living conditions of Brazilian women in 2019.

Whistleblowing in the pandemic

According to the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, the channels Dial 100 and Connect 180, from the Federal Government, registered 105,821 complaints of violence against women in 2020 alone. The figure corresponds to about 12 complaints per hour. Of this total, 72% (75,894 complaints) refer to domestic and family violence against women, including action or omissions that cause death, injury, physical suffering, sexual or psychological abuse.

Most victims declare themselves brown and are aged between 35 and 39 years old. Regarding suspects, the most common profile is white men aged between 35 and 39 years. Filling in these data is not mandatory during the reporting process. Thus, the average profile of victims considers only those items in which the complaints had this information provided.

.Still in Brazil, black women are the most recurrent victims of homicides. According to the Atlas of Violence, their murder rate grew 29.9% in 10 years, up to 2017. In the same period, the murder rate of women from other demographic groups increased by 4.5%. Black women are also part of the group that suffers most from femicide: data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum show that they were 61% of the fatal victims in Brazil in 2019.

Domestic violence in the world: underreporting and femicide

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 750 instances of domestic violence against Brazilian women abroad were recorded in several countries during the pandemic. Data are preliminary. The folder hopes to get a more complete picture of violence against women in the coming months. “The intention is for the survey to be carried out on a regular basis, enabling the creation of a historical series on cases registered abroad,” the ministry said in a note.

In her lifetime, one in three women in the world experiences violence at the hands of an intimate partner. This worrying number is the result of surveys carried out by the UN Women entity. According to the note, the problem affects one in four women between 14 and 25 years old around the globe. According to the organization, 9, 23% of Brazilian women between 15 and 49 have already suffered domestic violence (which includes physical or sexual aggression) from their partners at some point in their lives.

In Melanesia, the number was as high as one in two women. The highest rates of physical abuse by a partner were recorded in Oceania, followed by South Asia and Africa. The least developed countries combined score slightly above the average, 39%, however.

According to the UN, domestic violence affects 641 million women worldwide, making it the most common type of violence affecting women. Only 6% of women worldwide report being sexually abused by someone other than their partner. While only 20 percent of the world’s murder victims are women, most are killed by a partner, ex-partner or family member.

Another UN report shows that, every day, 137 women around the world are killed by their current or former partners or by a family member – 64% of all victims killed by partners or family members worldwide are women. . Women also represent 82% of victims killed by their partners or ex-partners, as shown by data from a recent UN report on femicide.

“Violence against women is endemic in all countries and cultures, causing harm to millions of women and their families, and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The report identified inequality as a risk factor for violence against women and urged countries to take a systemic approach to the problem, incorporating safeguards into their institutions, laws and policies.